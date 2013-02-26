24小时时事新闻(2月27日) 24Hours
2月19日，缅甸仰光，一名癌症患者趴在U Hla Tun癌症收容所的床边。 REUTERS/Minzayar
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼在美国好莱坞举行，获得最佳女主角奖的詹妮弗·劳伦斯上台领奖时摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(由左至右)最佳男女主角获得者丹尼尔•戴-刘易斯与詹妮弗·劳伦斯、最佳男女配角获得者安妮·海瑟薇与克里斯托弗•瓦尔兹拿着奖杯在后台合影。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
2月25日，印度孟买，一位母亲用行李箱拖着儿子行走。REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
2月25日，泰国巴吞他尼府，僧侣在法身寺祈祷庆祝万佛节。 REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
2月24日，英国阿维莫尔附近凯恩戈姆山脉，救援队员参加训练。 REUTERS/David Moir
2月25日，土耳其卡帕多西亚，德国总理默克尔乘坐的汽车车窗上映射出一个热气球的影子。默克尔24日开始对土耳其进行为期两天的正式访问。这是默克尔担任德国总理后第三次访问土耳其。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月25日，加拿大蒙特利尔，一名抗议者推着一辆婴儿车经过防暴警察。数以百计的民众游行抗议召开的高等教育峰会。REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
2月25日，俄罗斯格罗兹尼，法国演员德帕迪约(Gerard Depardieu)(右)与车臣共和国总统拉姆赞·卡德罗夫(Ramzan Kadyrov)会面。为免受法国对百万富翁施加的新所得税率影响，德帕迪约放弃了法国国籍more
11月13日，印度旧德里火车站，一个男孩在火车附近冲凉。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2月24日，墨西哥萨尔蒂约，被称为“棋盘”的美国纹身狂人Matt Gone参加纹身博览会。 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
2月25日，美国霍博肯，帝国大厦满月美景。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
2月25日，韩国首尔，韩国历史上第一位女性总统朴槿惠在国会议事堂前的国会广场正式宣誓就职，成为韩国第18任总统。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2月25日，约旦河西岸希伯伦附近小村Se'eer，巴勒斯坦妇女观看阿拉法特•贾拉达特(Arafat Jaradat)的葬礼。以色列监狱关押的巴勒斯坦囚犯阿拉法特•贾拉达特近期突然死亡，引发数千名巴勒斯坦囚犯绝食一天抗议。more
2月25日，约旦河西岸拉马拉附近奥弗(Ofer)军事监狱外，以色列边境警察在冲突中向巴勒斯坦抗议者发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
2月25日，耶路撒冷，正统犹太教男子庆祝普珥节(Purim)。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月25日，马里加奥，一个孩子做家务。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月25日，印控克什米尔斯利那加北部小村Kalantra，亲属在村长Javed Ahmed Wani的葬礼上痛哭。Kalantra村长Javed Ahmed Wani在其屋外遭武装分子射杀。 REUTERS/Danishmore
全球最美海滩榜 Best Beach
(Reuters) -TripAdvisor网站根据对旅游者的调查结果得出全球最美海滩排行榜，位于意大利西西里的Rabbit Beach荣登榜首。
24小时时事新闻(2月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
第85届奥斯卡金像奖 Oscars 2013
(Reuters) -由美国电影科学与艺术学院主办的第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼于美国时间2月25日在杜比剧院(原柯达剧院)举行，李安执导影片《少年派的奇幻漂流》获得最佳导演、最佳原创音乐、最佳摄影、最佳视觉效果四项大奖。
美国悲惨城市排行榜 Most Miserable City
(Reuters) -福布斯网站出炉最新美国最悲惨城市排行榜，“汽车之城”底特律因暴力犯罪频发、高失业率、人口减少以及金融危机等问题居于首位。
