24小时时事新闻（1月27日）
1月24日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，一名教官在叶尔莫洛夫军事学校指导一名学生用枪。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
1月25日，印度新德里，美国总统奥巴马与印度总理莫迪在海得拉巴宫花园边喝咖啡边进行友好会晤。 奥巴马当日抵达新德里，开始对印度展开为期三天的访问。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
1月25日，希腊雅典，希腊左翼激进联盟党在议会选举中大举胜出，该党领导人齐普拉斯(Alexis Tsipras)承诺，经过五年撙节的日子，国际债权人施加的“屈辱与痛苦”已经落幕。 REUTERS/Alkis Konstamore
1月25日，伊拉克杜胡克，联合国难民事务高级专员难民署的特使，著名影星安吉丽娜·朱莉造访Hanke难民营，与难民营里的民众亲切互动。 REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/Handout via more
1月25日，日本东京，一个大屏幕上播放遭“伊斯兰国”杀害的日本人质后藤健二的新闻。日本首相安倍晋三当日向媒体表示，极端组织“伊斯兰国”杀害日本人质的视频似乎是可信的，并强烈要求释放另外一名日本人质。 REUTERS/Ymore
1月24日，叙利亚Idlib，一名妇女帮助女儿重建其遭政府军毁坏的房屋。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
1月25日，美国爱荷华州维农山庄，一个小屋上绘有《美国哥特式》(American Gothic)。 REUTERS/Jim Young
1月25日，以色列南部小镇Netivot，一名犹太人在拉比雅斯尼尔·阿布哈兹泽拉(Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira)的墓地上祈祷。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
1月25日，埃及开罗，一名反政府示威者高喊口号。25日是埃及前总统穆巴拉克政权被推翻4周年“纪念日”。当天，埃及多地爆发游行示威并引发冲突，游行示威中同军警和居民发生冲突，造成十余人死亡。 REUTERS/Asmaa more
1月25日，赤道几内亚巴塔，赤道几内亚球迷们庆祝该国球队在非洲杯小组赛中打败加蓬，一名防暴警察在场内站岗。 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
下一个
24小时时事新闻（1月26日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（1月16日-23日）
聚焦1月16日至23日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻（1月23日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（1月22日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.