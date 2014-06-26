24小时时事新闻(6月27日) 24Hours
6月25日，世界杯E组第三轮瑞士对阵洪都拉斯，瑞士球员卡多·罗德里格斯救球后跌入球网中。在本场比赛中，瑞士3-0战胜洪都拉斯。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
6月25日，尼日利亚阿布贾，一商业中心发生严重爆炸事件，警方表示至少20余人死亡，数人受伤。 REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
6月25日，韩国首尔，孩子们行走在朝鲜战争纪念馆内。25日是朝鲜战争爆发64周年纪念日，韩国举行向军人墓地献花等一系列活动。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
6月25日，朝鲜民众举行集会纪念朝鲜战争爆发64周年，声讨美国当年在战争中对朝鲜半岛的侵略行为。 REUTERS/KCNA
6月23日，巴西马瑙斯市，亚马逊部落村民在村子里休闲娱乐。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
6月25日，黎巴嫩首都贝鲁特，一家旅馆发生自杀式炸弹袭击，除自杀式袭击者被炸死外，爆炸还造成至少11人受伤。这是贝鲁特连续两天发生自杀式袭击事件。REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
6月25日，巴西世界杯E组末轮厄瓜多尔对阵法国，厄瓜多尔球员瓦尔特·阿约维在比赛结束后用球衣蒙住脸。在本场比赛中，法国0比0平厄瓜多尔。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
6月25日，美国纽约，中国富豪陈光标在纽约中央公园船坞餐厅邀请数百名穷人和流浪汉共进午餐，活动现场周边有数十名身穿雷锋装的华人。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6月25日，巴基斯坦开伯尔-普什图省Bannu，一名男子排队领取救济食物时昏倒。 REUTERS/Zahid Mohammad
6月25日，加沙城，一个孩子痛哭其姐姐被以色列的炸弹炸死。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
