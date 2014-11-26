24小时时事新闻（11月27日） 24Hours
11月25日，美国奥克兰，一名示威者手拿标语牌。美国圣路易斯大陪审团11月25日裁决不对8月枪杀黑人青年布朗的白人警察威尔逊提起刑事诉讼，此决定公布后发生暴力抗议和抢劫事件。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
11月26日，香港，警察在冲突逮捕一名抗议者。香港防暴警察25日在持续的冲突中逮捕了80名示威者，此前数千名示威者在当局对一个示威热点地区进行部分清场后，再度设立路障。REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
11月25日，加沙地带拜特汉诺，一名巴勒斯坦女子坐在房屋外的沙发上。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
11月25日，肯尼亚内罗毕，一名被捕的示威者从一辆警车上跳下。民众在总统乌胡鲁·肯雅塔办公室外举行示威活动，抗议28名非穆斯林公交乘客遭到射杀。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
8月14日，美国加州兰乔圣菲，一名日本裔美国人看着自己的家庭农庄。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
11月25日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一座教堂在炮轰中毁坏。 REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
11月24日，广东外伶仃岛，一名渔民在船上吸烟。 REUTERS/Stringer
10月8日，塞尔维亚贝尔格莱德，反恐特种部队警官在基地拍照。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
11月25日，法国圣纳泽尔，法国为俄罗斯建造的“西北风”级两栖战舰“塞瓦斯托波尔号”停泊在造船厂。法国总统奥朗德因乌克兰局势下令暂停向俄交付第一艘“西北风”级直升机航母。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
11月25日，意大利罗马，一名在塞拉利昂感染埃博拉的意大利医生乘坐救护车，抵达Lazzaro Spallanzani医院接受治疗。这是意大利出现的首例埃博拉感染病例。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
实拍美国纽约州暴雪后景象 Snow in NY
连续数日极端天气造成的湖泊效应致使美国纽约西部部分地区降雪厚度超过2米，随着天气变暖，积雪开始融化。
24小时时事新闻（11月26日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
全球10大最具影响力首席营销官 CMO 2014
福布斯杂志和调研公司Appinions联合发布年度全球最具影响力首席营销官（CMO）报告，苹果公司的全球营销负责人菲尔•席勒连续三年荣登榜首，服装品牌拉尔夫•劳伦的大卫•劳伦和汽车品牌雪佛兰的蒂姆•马奥尼排名第二和第三。
大陆电影笑傲金马奖 51st Golden Horse Film Awards
第51届台湾电影金马奖周末揭晓，大陆影片及影人在21个奖项中占据16席，影片《推拿》获奖六项，为本届最大赢家。
