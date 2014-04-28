24小时时事新闻(4月29日) 24Hours
4月27日，波兰克拉科夫，信徒庆祝前教皇约翰·保罗二世被追封为圣徒。罗马教皇弗朗西斯一世追封前教皇约翰·保罗二世和约翰二十三世为圣徒，这是迄今为止，罗马天主教历史上第一次双追封仪式。 REUTERS/Filip Klimmore
4月26日，美国坦帕，影星凯文·史派西(左)在国际印度电影大奖颁奖礼上跳舞。 REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
4月27日，乌克兰东部小村Malinivka，一名士兵站在检查站的一辆装甲车附近。乌克兰东部的亲俄分离主义者提议，将释出他们扣押的八名国际观察员以进行交换囚犯，与此同时西方国家则准备对俄罗斯实施新的制裁。REUTERS/more
4月27日，加沙，巴勒斯坦年轻人练习跑酷。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
4月27日，韩国进道，家属临时安置处内的电视播放， 韩国总理郑烘原宣布因政府对“岁月号”沉船事件应对不当而辞职，起初当局曾宣布所有人均已获救。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月27日，上海，一名选手参加世界极限运动大赛。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月27日，德国波兰，艺术家迪米特里·弗鲁贝尔(Dimitri Vrubel)在东边画廊清洁其绘制的《兄弟之吻》。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
4月28日，台北，台湾警方驱散占领台北车站前忠孝西路的反核示威者。 REUTERS/Minshen Lin
4月27日，美国密歇根州Romulus，一名男子佩戴枪支参加“公开佩枪”运动。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
4月26日，墨西哥Arteaga，义务警员协调员在查巡贩毒黑帮“圣殿骑士”首领塞尔是·戈麦斯(Servando Gomez)行动期间向居民发表讲话。REUTERS/Alan Ortega
