版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 28日 星期一 14:50 BJT

24小时时事新闻(4月29日) 24Hours

4月27日，波兰克拉科夫，信徒庆祝前教皇约翰·保罗二世被追封为圣徒。罗马教皇弗朗西斯一世追封前教皇约翰·保罗二世和约翰二十三世为圣徒，这是迄今为止，罗马天主教历史上第一次双追封仪式。 REUTERS/Filip Klimaszewski

4月27日，波兰克拉科夫，信徒庆祝前教皇约翰·保罗二世被追封为圣徒。罗马教皇弗朗西斯一世追封前教皇约翰·保罗二世和约翰二十三世为圣徒，这是迄今为止，罗马天主教历史上第一次双追封仪式。 REUTERS/Filip Klimmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月27日，波兰克拉科夫，信徒庆祝前教皇约翰·保罗二世被追封为圣徒。罗马教皇弗朗西斯一世追封前教皇约翰·保罗二世和约翰二十三世为圣徒，这是迄今为止，罗马天主教历史上第一次双追封仪式。 REUTERS/Filip Klimaszewski
Close
1 / 10
4月26日，美国坦帕，影星凯文·史派西(左)在国际印度电影大奖颁奖礼上跳舞。 REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

4月26日，美国坦帕，影星凯文·史派西(左)在国际印度电影大奖颁奖礼上跳舞。 REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月26日，美国坦帕，影星凯文·史派西(左)在国际印度电影大奖颁奖礼上跳舞。 REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Close
2 / 10
4月27日，乌克兰东部小村Malinivka，一名士兵站在检查站的一辆装甲车附近。乌克兰东部的亲俄分离主义者提议，将释出他们扣押的八名国际观察员以进行交换囚犯，与此同时西方国家则准备对俄罗斯实施新的制裁。REUTERS/Marko Djurica

4月27日，乌克兰东部小村Malinivka，一名士兵站在检查站的一辆装甲车附近。乌克兰东部的亲俄分离主义者提议，将释出他们扣押的八名国际观察员以进行交换囚犯，与此同时西方国家则准备对俄罗斯实施新的制裁。REUTERS/more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月27日，乌克兰东部小村Malinivka，一名士兵站在检查站的一辆装甲车附近。乌克兰东部的亲俄分离主义者提议，将释出他们扣押的八名国际观察员以进行交换囚犯，与此同时西方国家则准备对俄罗斯实施新的制裁。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 10
4月27日，加沙，巴勒斯坦年轻人练习跑酷。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

4月27日，加沙，巴勒斯坦年轻人练习跑酷。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月27日，加沙，巴勒斯坦年轻人练习跑酷。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 10
4月27日，韩国进道，家属临时安置处内的电视播放， 韩国总理郑烘原宣布因政府对“岁月号”沉船事件应对不当而辞职，起初当局曾宣布所有人均已获救。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

4月27日，韩国进道，家属临时安置处内的电视播放， 韩国总理郑烘原宣布因政府对“岁月号”沉船事件应对不当而辞职，起初当局曾宣布所有人均已获救。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月27日，韩国进道，家属临时安置处内的电视播放， 韩国总理郑烘原宣布因政府对“岁月号”沉船事件应对不当而辞职，起初当局曾宣布所有人均已获救。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 10
4月27日，上海，一名选手参加世界极限运动大赛。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

4月27日，上海，一名选手参加世界极限运动大赛。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月27日，上海，一名选手参加世界极限运动大赛。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 10
4月27日，德国波兰，艺术家迪米特里·弗鲁贝尔(Dimitri Vrubel)在东边画廊清洁其绘制的《兄弟之吻》。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

4月27日，德国波兰，艺术家迪米特里·弗鲁贝尔(Dimitri Vrubel)在东边画廊清洁其绘制的《兄弟之吻》。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月27日，德国波兰，艺术家迪米特里·弗鲁贝尔(Dimitri Vrubel)在东边画廊清洁其绘制的《兄弟之吻》。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 10
4月28日，台北，台湾警方驱散占领台北车站前忠孝西路的反核示威者。 REUTERS/Minshen Lin

4月28日，台北，台湾警方驱散占领台北车站前忠孝西路的反核示威者。 REUTERS/Minshen Lin

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月28日，台北，台湾警方驱散占领台北车站前忠孝西路的反核示威者。 REUTERS/Minshen Lin
Close
8 / 10
4月27日，美国密歇根州Romulus，一名男子佩戴枪支参加“公开佩枪”运动。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

4月27日，美国密歇根州Romulus，一名男子佩戴枪支参加“公开佩枪”运动。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月27日，美国密歇根州Romulus，一名男子佩戴枪支参加“公开佩枪”运动。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
9 / 10
4月26日，墨西哥Arteaga，义务警员协调员在查巡贩毒黑帮“圣殿骑士”首领塞尔是·戈麦斯(Servando Gomez)行动期间向居民发表讲话。REUTERS/Alan Ortega

4月26日，墨西哥Arteaga，义务警员协调员在查巡贩毒黑帮“圣殿骑士”首领塞尔是·戈麦斯(Servando Gomez)行动期间向居民发表讲话。REUTERS/Alan Ortega

2014年 4月 28日 星期一
4月26日，墨西哥Arteaga，义务警员协调员在查巡贩毒黑帮“圣殿骑士”首领塞尔是·戈麦斯(Servando Gomez)行动期间向居民发表讲话。REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

下一个

路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 4月 28日
路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 4月 28日
《时代》全球最具影响力百人榜 Most influential people 2014

《时代》全球最具影响力百人榜 Most influential people 2014

(Reuters) -美国《时代》杂志公布2014年度全球100位最具影响力人物名单，中国国家主席习近平、美国总统奥巴马和俄罗斯总统普京均入选。

2014年 4月 28日
最有影响力名人 Most influential people 2014

最有影响力名人 Most influential people 2014

(Reuters) -《时代》杂志发布2014年全球最具影响力的百大人物榜单，上榜的人物包括政治领导人、艺术家以及商业人士。

2014年 4月 25日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐