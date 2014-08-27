24小时时事新闻(8月28日) 24hours
8月26日，加沙，巴勒斯坦孩子庆祝加沙长期停火协议生效 。这次停火是为了结束加沙地带持续七周的冲突。REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
8月26日，加沙地带南部拉法，以色列空袭伊斯兰圣战组织领导人Nafez Azzam住宅的组合图。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
8月26日，加沙地带南部拉法，一个汽车载满行李停放在遭摧毁的房屋附近。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
8月26日，加拿大巴芬岛，加拿大联合事件反应部队参加北极熊行动军事演习，该部队成员借助绳索从一架兀鹫直升机上空降到一艘船上。REUTERS/Chris Wattie
8月26日，也门萨那，妇女拿着总统哈迪的海报照片，参加支持政府的示威活动。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
8月24日，厄瓜多尔通古拉瓦火山喷发，熔岩喷出宛如末世。 REUTERS/Carlos Campania
8月26日，意大利奥古斯塔，偷渡者的遗体被搬到海军船上。联合国难民署26日发表通报称，过去三天时间里，地中海海域接连发生了今年截至目前最严重的偷渡船倾覆事故，至少有三艘搭载着来自非洲移徙人员、准备前往欧洲的船只失事，造成more
8月26日，乌克兰东部小镇伊洛瓦伊斯克市，乌克兰政府军士兵在交火中警戒。在与俄罗斯总统普京深夜会晤后，乌克兰总统波罗申科承诺将做出平息乌东部冲突的紧急停火计划。REUTERS/Maks Levin
8月26日，乌克兰东部小镇Luhansk，政府军士兵放在地面上的枪支。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
8月26日，巴西圣若泽杜斯坎普斯，工人们参加有关公司强制让930名工人带薪休假的会议。今年以来由于巴西经济增长缓慢，巴西汽车市场出现大幅下滑，前７个月汽车生产下降16%，数千工人失业。 REUTERS/Rooseveltmore
