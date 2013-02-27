24小时时事新闻(2月28日) 24Hours
2月26日，法国巴黎，前国际货币基金组织总裁卡恩(Dominique Strauss-Kahn)离开法院。法国一家法院当日就卡恩对要求禁售前情人雅各布一书的控诉做出裁决。卡恩之所以对雅各布采取法律行动，是因为她书中将自己more
2月26日，叙利亚阿勒颇，反对派武装士兵载歌载舞。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
2月26日，美国弗吉尼亚州纽波特机场，总统奥巴马跑向欢迎他的民众。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
船坞工人观看总统奥巴马的车队。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2月26日，埃及卢克索，人们站在热气球爆炸案现场。埃及官员称，当日早些时候在埃及卢克索附近发生热气球高空爆炸，18名亚洲和欧洲乘客不幸丧生。事故原因是热气球的燃烧器和气罐之间的软管爆炸。 REUTERS/Mohamed more
2月26日，意大利罗马，破损的竞选海报。刚刚结束的意大利大选产生了罕见的政治僵局，中左、中右两大阵营均未能取得明显优势，意大利面临组阁困境、政治前景不明。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
2月25日，四川峨眉山，一名员工扮成大熊猫呆在熊猫主题宾馆房间内。这是世界上首家熊猫主题宾馆，将于五月正式营业，住宿价格每晚为300元到500元不等。REUTERS/China Daily
2月25日，洪都拉斯特古西加尔巴，孩子在楼梯上玩耍。 REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
2月26日，埃及开罗，一名男子书写反对总统总统穆尔西的标语。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
2月14日，冰岛格林达维克，人们享受蓝湖地热温泉(Blue Lagoon)。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
2月26日，加拿大蒙特利尔，警察逮捕一名抗议高等教育峰会的示威者。 REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
2月26日，马里加奥，一个孩子行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月26日，美国佛罗里达州桑福德，人们为一年前被杀的少年特雷沃恩·马丁(Trayvon Martin)举行烛光悼念。 REUTERS/Brian Blanco
2月26日，阿富汗瓦尔达克，村民参加示威活动抗议美国特种部队。阿富汗总统卡尔扎伊24日勒令国防部长在两周内驱逐驻扎在中部战略重地的所有美国特种部队，由阿富汗国家安全部队全面接管该地区防务。发言人艾马尔·法伊齐称总统之所以more
2月26日，德国柏林，美国新任国务卿约翰·凯瑞(John Kerry)在新闻发布会上调整耳机。 REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
2月26日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩视察炮兵部队演习。 REUTERS/KCNA
2月26日，北京，工人清洁中国国家大剧院的外立面。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月26日，北京，一个孩子在天安门广场附近玩丝带。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of Feb 2013
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of Feb 2013
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
24小时时事新闻(2月27日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
全球最美海滩榜 Best Beach
(Reuters) -TripAdvisor网站根据对旅游者的调查结果得出全球最美海滩排行榜，位于意大利西西里的Rabbit Beach荣登榜首。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.