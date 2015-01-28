24小时时事新闻（1月28日）
1月26日，美国纽约，一名男子在时代广场上站在雪中。26日开始，美国东北部地区遭遇特大暴风雪天气的猛烈袭击。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
1月26日，印度新德里，印度总理莫迪和美国总统奥巴马雨中观看印度共和国日阅兵式。奥巴马接受莫迪的个人邀请出席阅兵式，这标志着过山车式的美印双边关系出现好转。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
1月25日，叙利亚哈塞克省边境城镇Ras al-Ain，库尔德武装女兵参加训练。REUTERS/Rodi Said
1月15日，希腊雅典，激进左翼联盟党领导人齐普拉斯宣誓就职总理，在二战期间数百名希腊民众遭纳粹占领军屠杀的纪念地献花。齐普拉斯现年40岁，是希腊150年来最年轻的总理。REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidmore
1月26日，尼泊尔加德满都，一名信徒在Swasthani Brata Katha节期间祈祷。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
1月26日，土耳其东南部迪亚巴克尔，库尔德人跳舞庆祝库尔德武装力量控制了叙利亚科巴尼。库尔德武装人员在与“伊斯兰国”组织激进分子进行了4个月的战斗之后，27日凌晨控制了被围困已久的叙利亚城镇科巴尼。 REUTERS/Semore
1月26日，英国约克，Libby Lane被任命为英国首位女主教。此前，英国国教圣公会近日通过了一项新法案，允许女性被提名和被选为教堂中的高级神职人员。REUTERS/Phil Noble
1月26日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，叶尼塞河畔冰雪美景。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
1月26日，德国柏林，奥斯维辛集中营迎来解放70周年纪念，德国总理默克尔会晤奥斯维辛集中营幸存者。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
1月26日，西班牙阿尔巴塞特，希腊一架F16军用飞机在一次演习中坠毁，已造成10人死亡。 西班牙国防部称，战机坠落时还撞上停机坪上其他战机。 REUTERS/RTVE
下一个
24小时时事新闻（1月27日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（1月26日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（1月16日-23日）
聚焦1月16日至23日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻（1月23日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.