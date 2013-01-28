24小时时事新闻(1月29日) 24Hours
1月27日，叙利亚大马士革，一名反对派武装士兵拿着一盘茶。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
一名反对派武装士兵向窗外张望。REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
1月27日，巴西南里奥格兰德州圣玛丽亚市，人们哀悼夜总会火灾中的遇害者。圣玛丽亚市中心一家夜总会发生严重火灾，造成至少233人死亡。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
1月27日，埃及开罗，一名示威者在与防暴警察的冲突中拿着自制手枪。近日发生的埃及塞得港冲突蔓延至开罗，而此时又值埃及革命两周年之际，埃及多地发生骚乱。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
一名抗议者展示防暴警察发射的子弹壳。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
一名抗议者投掷催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
1月27日，阿富汗坎大哈省Maiwand作战区，美军士兵摆放炸药。 REUTERS/Andrew Burton
1月25日，意大利威尼斯，一名狂欢者前去乘坐水上巴士准备参加狂欢节。REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
1月27日，波兰奧斯威辛纳粹集中营，一名日本游客触摸“死亡墙”。当日是苏联红军解放奥斯威辛集中营68周年，同时也是联合国教科文组织设立的缅怀大屠杀受难者国际纪念日。 REUTERS/Peter Andrews
1月27日，国际猫展在希腊雅典举行，一个女孩经过猫展海报。 REUTERS/John Kolesidis
1月27日，硬汉挑战赛在英国小镇Perton举行，一名参赛者匍匐穿越铁丝网。REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
1月27日，马里塞瓦雷，一名士兵在公路上站岗。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
1月27日，在法国戛纳国际音乐博览会(MIDEM)上，一名游客听音乐。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
1月27日，马来西亚吉隆坡郊外黑风洞，一名印度教信徒在大宝森节期间洗圣浴。 REUTERS/Samsul Said
1月26日，北京火车站，一名乘客装扮成熊猫接受检票。为期40天的2013年春运于1月26日正式启动。 REUTERS/Kevin Zhao
1月26日，尼加拉瓜格拉纳达，一个男孩在街头艺术节“Berrinche Ambiental”上表演。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
1月27日，洪都拉斯圣佩德罗苏拉，遇害者家属在案发现场痛哭。据警方称，至少7人遭不明犯罪分子射杀。 REUTERS/Josue Banegas
1月27日，印度新德里，边境安全部队士兵彩排“鸣金收兵”仪式。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
