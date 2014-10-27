24小时时事新闻(10月28日) 24Hours
10月26日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西左翼总统罗塞夫(Dilma Rousseff)在选举中险胜，连任成功。此前她努力说服选民相信，她所属的政党过去12年在减少贫困方面的成绩，要比近期的经济滑坡更为重要。REUTERS/Uesmore
10月26日，从土耳其边境尚勒乌尔法可看到，库尔德武装人员与“伊斯兰国”武装人员在叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼交火。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
10月26日，土耳其边境尚勒乌尔法，库尔德难民站在一个山坡上，附近的叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼冒出浓烟。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
10月26日，乌克兰基辅附近小村 Havronshchyna，当地居民浏览选票。乌克兰当日举行议会选举，也是该国自去年冬季暴发示威活动以来的首次议会选举。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
10月26日，乌克兰Slaviansk附近，一名女子为议会选举投票。乌克兰总统波罗申科当日对亲欧党派的压倒性胜利大加赞扬，称选举表明民众支持他结束分裂冲突的方案、亲近西方的路线以及进行的民主改革。REUTERS/Vasimore
10月26日，加沙汗尤尼斯东部，巴勒斯坦学生聚集要求重建在冲突中被毁的学校。REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
10月26日，匈牙利布达佩斯，人们在示威集会中举着手机，抗议一个有关互联网数据传输的新税收。 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
10月26日，德国科隆，示威者对使用高压水炮的警察摆出姿势。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
朝中社10月26日公布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩视察刚刚竣工的平壤孤儿院和幼儿园。 REUTERS/KCNA
10月26日，耶路撒冷Silwan，一名巴勒斯坦示威者在冲突中躲避警察发射的眩晕手榴弹。人们在巴勒斯坦青年沙罗迪(Adbel-Rahman Shaloudi)的葬礼上与警察发生冲突。沙罗迪近日在耶路撒冷开车撞击路人，并在more
亚投行成立 中国将为最大股东 AIIB
亚洲基础设施投资银行(AIIB)周五在北京宣布成立，21个国家的代表参与签约，中国将成为该行最大的股东，澳洲、印尼和韩国未参与。
路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of Oct (1)
路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选（10月17日-24日） China Weekly
聚焦10月17日至24日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
日本或将进入火山活动多发期 Japanese Volcano
日本火山专家称，日本2011年大地震可能导致日本在未来几十年发生更多次、更大规模的火山喷发，其中甚至可能包括富士山。
