24小时时事新闻(4月30日) 24Hours
4月28日，美国阿肯色州小镇Vilonia，一个湖泊上漂着龙卷风造成的房屋废墟。31场龙卷风连日袭击美国中西部，至少18人死亡。仅在阿肯色州就有100多人受伤被送往医院治疗。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国国旗插在遭龙卷风毁坏的汽车车窗内。阿肯色州紧急事务管理局27日证实，龙卷风袭击该州中部，至少16人死亡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4月27日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵在冲突中发射火箭手榴弹。 REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
4月28日,西班牙巴塞罗那，巴塞罗那俱乐部球员悼念悼念球队前主教练蒂托·比拉诺瓦(Tito Vilanova)。4月25日，45岁的巴塞罗那前主帅比拉诺瓦与腮腺癌斗争两年半后，在巴塞罗那一家医院去世。 REUTERS/Amore
4月28日，阿尔及利亚首都阿尔及尔，在总统选举中成功获得连任的总统布特弗利卡宣誓就职，正式开始他的第四个总统任期，为期5年。 REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
4月28日，印度古吉拉特邦，一个男孩戴着人民党总理候选人、古吉拉特邦首席部长纳伦德拉·莫迪的头像参加竞选集会。印度人民院选举每5年举行一次，在人民院选举中赢得多数的政党或政党联盟有权组建内阁。 REUTERS/Amit more
4月28日，上海，丹麦女王玛格丽特二世和丈夫在外滩合影留念。 REUTERS/Aly Song
4月27日，意大利Sotto il Monte Giovanni XXII，教徒戴着3D眼睛通过屏幕观看前教皇约翰二十三世和约翰·保罗二世被封圣徒仪式。REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
4月28日，中非小村Dekoua，一名女子在基督教徒部落组织“反巴拉卡”的袭击中丧生。约有1,300名穆斯林躲藏在中非首都班吉的市郊，由于他们经常受到基督教徒为主体的武装部队的攻击，他们于27日由中非非洲领导国际支援任务more
4月28日，英国伦敦，金融城市长菲奥娜·伍尔夫(Fiona Woolf)在设计师Sue Bonham新开设公司的新装发布会上讲话。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
