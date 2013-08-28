24小时时事新闻(8月29日) 24Hours
8月27日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵行走在一个撕坏的海报附近。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
反对派武装士兵喂养一只猫。REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
一名反对派武装士兵粉刷一个自制的发射装置。 REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
一名反对派武装士兵通过墙洞观察政府军的情况。 REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
8月26日，一名反对派武装士兵在交火中掩护同伴。 REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
8月27日，第11届莫斯科国际航空航天展览会在莫斯科郊外的茹科夫斯基市开幕，米格-29及苏-27战斗机进行特技表演。本次航展为期6天，吸引了来自43个国家的270多家航空航天企业参加。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemore
8月26日，哥伦比亚Tunja，农民示威者举行示威游行，要求政府给予补贴以及更好的获得土地。 REUTERS/John Vizcaino
8月26日，美国洛杉矶，明星伊桑·霍克与赛琳娜·戈麦斯参加其主演的电影《逃脱》(Getaway)首映式。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8月23日，蒙古达尔汗，杂技团演员在体育馆练习技巧。 REUTERS/Mareike Guensche
8月26日，美国加州雄鹿草原，囚犯消防员排队前去吃饭。现已升级为加州史上第15大山火继续在优山美地(Yosemite)国家公园附近蔓延，面积持续扩大，起火原因仍不明。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker
8月27日，美国佛蒙特州Vernon，人们在佛蒙特洋基核电站前面的河中划着皮船。美国电力厂商安特吉公司(Entergy)宣布，将于2014年年底关闭佛蒙特洋基核电站。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
8月27日，洪都拉斯圣佩德罗苏拉，人们哀悼墨西哥火车出轨事故中的遇难者。墨西哥境内载有约250名洪都拉斯裔非法入境人员的货运列车25日发生出轨事故，造成至少6人死亡，35人受伤。REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
8月27日，印度姆利则，学生们扮成印度教神参加建摩斯达密节庆祝活动。 REUTERS/Munish Sharma
8月27日，斯里兰卡科伦坡北部Jaffna，一名泰米尔妇女拿着在内战中失踪亲人图像参加示威活动。斯政府军2009年5月击败反政府武装泰米尔伊拉姆猛虎解放组织(猛虎组织)，结束内战。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyamore
8月20日，香港，一名工人躺在简易剧场的后台睡觉。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
