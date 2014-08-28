24小时时事新闻(8月29日) 24hours
8月27日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，一位妈妈与其孩子在亲属的葬礼上痛哭。一名巴勒斯坦高级官员称巴勒斯坦人与以色列在加沙地带达成协议“永久”停火协议。REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
8月27日，加沙，巴勒斯坦人坐在其房屋废墟中的沙发上。REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
8月27日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，一个孩子站在遭到毁坏的家中。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
8月27日，加沙，哈马斯高级领导人伊斯梅尔·哈尼雅(Ismail Haniya)走上街头庆祝加沙停火协议生效。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
8月15日，比利时Nalinnes，105岁的神父雅克·克里门斯(Jacques Clemens)在一次弥撒上阅读。雅克·克里门斯于今年7月11日度过其105岁生日，可能成为世界上年龄最大的神父。 REUTERS/more
8月27日，叙以边境蒂拉边界关卡(Quneitra)附近，叙利亚反叛军与政府军发生武装冲突，从以色列控制的戈兰高地上望去，周围烟火弥漫。反叛军表示，在与总统阿萨德政府军发生严重武装冲突后，包括基地组织有关团伙在内的叙利亚more
8月26日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名冲浪者坐在曼利海滩上。REUTERS/David Gray
8月27日，第71届威尼斯电影节开幕，小演员Dachi Orvelashvili亮相接受拍照。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
8月27日，瑞典马尔默，球迷庆祝马尔默在欧冠附加赛次回合赛中3比0战胜萨尔茨堡。REUTERS/Bjorn Lindgren/TT News Agency
8月27日，乌克兰基辅，遭乌克兰逮捕的俄罗斯士兵出席新闻发布会。乌克兰称，在与俄罗斯接壤的边境地带逮捕十名俄罗斯空降兵。俄方则坚称，本国军人只是在边境巡逻时误入乌克兰国境。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenmore
下一个
美国自由城市榜 Liberty City of U.S.
美国研究人员综合七项大型民调数据，对美国城市从保守到自由进行排序，最自由的城市当属旧金山。
网友打造手工“兰博基尼”Homemade Lamborghini
“海归”王宇和李林韬利用网上淘来的零件，耗时一年，花费140万元，打造了一辆纯手工中国版“兰博基尼”，最高时速达310公里。
青奥会中国强力吸金 Nanjing Young Olympic 2014
东道主中国代表团在本届青奥会奖牌榜上保持领先地位，来自德国的国际奥委会主席巴赫称赞3,800名选手参与的本届青奥会的组织工作完美无瑕。
24小时时事新闻(8月28日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.