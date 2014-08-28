版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 14:22 BJT

24小时时事新闻(8月29日) 24hours

8月27日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，一位妈妈与其孩子在亲属的葬礼上痛哭。一名巴勒斯坦高级官员称巴勒斯坦人与以色列在加沙地带达成协议“永久”停火协议。REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

8月27日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，一位妈妈与其孩子在亲属的葬礼上痛哭。一名巴勒斯坦高级官员称巴勒斯坦人与以色列在加沙地带达成协议"永久"停火协议。REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月27日，加沙，巴勒斯坦人坐在其房屋废墟中的沙发上。REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

8月27日，加沙，巴勒斯坦人坐在其房屋废墟中的沙发上。REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月27日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，一个孩子站在遭到毁坏的家中。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

8月27日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，一个孩子站在遭到毁坏的家中。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月27日，加沙，哈马斯高级领导人伊斯梅尔·哈尼雅(Ismail Haniya)走上街头庆祝加沙停火协议生效。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

8月27日，加沙，哈马斯高级领导人伊斯梅尔·哈尼雅(Ismail Haniya)走上街头庆祝加沙停火协议生效。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月15日，比利时Nalinnes，105岁的神父雅克·克里门斯(Jacques Clemens)在一次弥撒上阅读。雅克·克里门斯于今年7月11日度过其105岁生日，可能成为世界上年龄最大的神父。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

8月15日，比利时Nalinnes，105岁的神父雅克·克里门斯(Jacques Clemens)在一次弥撒上阅读。雅克·克里门斯于今年7月11日度过其105岁生日，可能成为世界上年龄最大的神父。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月27日，叙以边境蒂拉边界关卡(Quneitra)附近，叙利亚反叛军与政府军发生武装冲突，从以色列控制的戈兰高地上望去，周围烟火弥漫。反叛军表示，在与总统阿萨德政府军发生严重武装冲突后，包括基地组织有关团伙在内的叙利亚反叛军与政府军争夺戈兰高地边界的控制权。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

8月27日，叙以边境蒂拉边界关卡(Quneitra)附近，叙利亚反叛军与政府军发生武装冲突，从以色列控制的戈兰高地上望去，周围烟火弥漫。反叛军表示，在与总统阿萨德政府军发生严重武装冲突后，包括基地组织有关团伙在内的叙利亚反叛军与政府军争夺戈兰高地边界的控制权。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月26日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名冲浪者坐在曼利海滩上。REUTERS/David Gray

8月26日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名冲浪者坐在曼利海滩上。REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月27日，第71届威尼斯电影节开幕，小演员Dachi Orvelashvili亮相接受拍照。REUTERS/Tony Gentile

8月27日，第71届威尼斯电影节开幕，小演员Dachi Orvelashvili亮相接受拍照。REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月27日，瑞典马尔默，球迷庆祝马尔默在欧冠附加赛次回合赛中3比0战胜萨尔茨堡。REUTERS/Bjorn Lindgren/TT News Agency

8月27日，瑞典马尔默，球迷庆祝马尔默在欧冠附加赛次回合赛中3比0战胜萨尔茨堡。REUTERS/Bjorn Lindgren/TT News Agency

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
8月27日，乌克兰基辅，遭乌克兰逮捕的俄罗斯士兵出席新闻发布会。乌克兰称，在与俄罗斯接壤的边境地带逮捕十名俄罗斯空降兵。俄方则坚称，本国军人只是在边境巡逻时误入乌克兰国境。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

8月27日，乌克兰基辅，遭乌克兰逮捕的俄罗斯士兵出席新闻发布会。乌克兰称，在与俄罗斯接壤的边境地带逮捕十名俄罗斯空降兵。俄方则坚称，本国军人只是在边境巡逻时误入乌克兰国境。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2014年 8月 28日 星期四
2014年 8月 28日 星期四
