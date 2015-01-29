24小时时事新闻（1月29日）
1月27日，在2015春夏巴黎高级定制时装周上，一名模特展示设计师Julien Fournie的新品服装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
1月27日，约旦安曼，遭“伊斯兰国”俘虏的约旦空军飞行员的母亲拿着他的照片，参加示威活动要求约旦政府进行协调解救。了解日本人质谈判进展的两名约旦国民议会议员透露，约旦当局或许有意释放被极端组织“伊斯兰国”点名的女性恐怖囚more
1月27日，葡萄牙埃斯托利尔赌场，两名选手参加国际职业格斗比赛。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
1月27日，美国波士顿，一名男子在暴风雪中骑车前行。一场暴风雪横扫美国纽约和波士顿，降雪量接近三英尺。 REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
1月26日，古巴哈瓦那，一个私人三轮车库里展示的车夫号码。REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
1月26日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，民众参加游行，纪念43名失踪学生消失4个月。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
1月27日，巴西圣保罗，防暴警察与抗议公共交通费用上涨的示威民众发生冲突。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
1月27日，西班牙Zubieta村，这里的居民穿上奇装异服，走上街头，参加比利牛斯山区传统狂欢节。这是欧洲最古老的狂欢节之一。他们走访彼此的村庄，跳舞辟邪，唤醒春天。REUTERS/Vincent West
1月27日，印尼庞卡兰布翁依斯干达空军基地，救援队成员正将装有亚航失事飞机遇难者尸体的棺材抬上一架CN2950运输机。印度尼西亚军方27日宣布，持续一个月的亚航QZ8501航班失事客机搜寻打捞行动于当天结束。REUTERmore
1月27日，印度新德里，美国总统奥巴马在西里堡大会堂发表演讲。演讲结束后，受到了印度当地民众的热烈欢迎。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
