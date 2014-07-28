24小时时事新闻(7月29日) 24hours
7月27日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，穆斯林乘坐拥挤的火车，准备回家过开斋节。 REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
7月27日，第101届环法自行车赛在巴黎香榭丽舍大街圆满落下帷幕，意大利人尼巴利获得总冠军，成为历史上第六位在三大赛皆有夺冠记录的车手。 REUTERS/Jerome Prevost/Pool
7月27日，安徽合肥，一名女子领着孩子行走在雨水淹没的街道上。 受台风“威马逊”及其残留云系影响，广东、广西、海南和云南4省（自治区）154个县（市、区）已有超过1100万人受灾，62人死亡。 REUTERS/Strinmore
7月27日，西班牙内尔哈，男孩攀爬岩石准备跳入海中游泳。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
7月27日，俄罗斯海军士兵在塞瓦斯托波尔基地参加海军节庆典活动。当日是俄罗斯海军节，俄罗斯各海军基地及各大城市都举行活动庆祝这一节日。每年7月的最后一个星期日是俄罗斯海军节。 REUTERS/Stringer
7月27日，利比亚班加西，政府军和伊斯兰武装分子冲突中冒出的浓烟。利比亚政府军和伊斯兰武装分子在班加西的冲突已造成至少38人死亡。目前美国、英国和德国等西方国家都建议在利比亚的公民立即离开。 REUTERS/Esam Omore
7月27日，加沙地带，一辆以色列军队坦克行驶在边境。加沙地带的交火27日有所减弱。此前哈马斯伊斯兰激进分子表示，他们支持进行24小时的人道主义停火，美国总统奥巴马亦呼吁停火，但没有看到哈玛斯与以色列达成全面停火协议的迹象more
7月27日，以色列士兵驾驶坦克行驶在加沙地带。REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
7月27日，加沙城，一名巴勒斯坦男子搬运着从建筑废墟中捡回的个人用品。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
7月27日，加沙地带南部汗尤尼斯，一个婴儿躺在医院恒温箱里。医生为被炸死的孕妇破腹产接生了这个婴儿。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
