24小时时事新闻(10月29日) 24Hours
10月26日，阿富汗赫尔曼德省，美国海军陆战队士兵乘坐直升机准备撤离。当日，美军驻扎在阿富汗境内的最后一支海军陆战队部队以及英国在阿境内的作战部队正式结束任务并撤离阿富汗，同时将大量军事基地转交给阿富汗军方。 REUTEmore
10月26日，阿富汗赫尔曼德省，美国海军陆战队士兵在撤离前休息。REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
10月27日，土耳其边境小镇Suruc，一名库尔德难民妇女呼唤仍困在交火的叙利亚边境重镇Kobani的亲属。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
10月27日，韩国首尔，失事的“岁月号”渡轮中遇难学生照片上装饰着黄丝带。韩国检方当日寻求法院判处4月失事的“岁月号”渡轮船长死刑。“岁月号”渡轮事故酿成304人死亡或失踪的惨剧。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Jimore
10月27日，乌克兰东部Slaviansk，一栋房子在最近的炮轰中毁坏。乌克兰国会选举结果显示，亲欧政党将取得国会主导地位，总统波罗申科获得民意支持终结分裂主义冲突，带领乌克兰进一步疏远俄罗斯，朝欧洲主流靠拢。REUTEmore
10月27日，巴西伊图，当地居民示威抗议城市缺水。伊图从二月份就开始轮流限水，之后限水又多次被延长。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
10月27日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯动物园，兽医为一只雌性美洲豹清洁牙齿。 REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
10月26日，美国夏威夷基拉韦厄火山涌出的岩浆逼近Pahoa村。基拉韦厄火山的熔岩从6月27日开始不断涌出。 REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
10月26日，浙江金华，一攀岩爱好者携老婆爬到20多米高的悬崖上拍婚纱照。 REUTERS/China Daily
10月27日，美国纽约，无家可归者John Stewart抱着爱犬寻求帮助。John Stewart因拒绝放弃爱犬，无法在庇护所找到床位。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
京津冀雾霾重来 APAC SOMG
中国环境监测总站预测，10月29日-31日期间，京津冀中南部区域可能出现连续空气污染过程，局部地区可能出现严重污染。
24小时时事新闻(10月28日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
亚投行成立 中国将为最大股东 AIIB
亚洲基础设施投资银行(AIIB)周五在北京宣布成立，21个国家的代表参与签约，中国将成为该行最大的股东，澳洲、印尼和韩国未参与。
路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of Oct (1)
路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
