中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 14:24 BJT

24小时时事新闻(7月3日) 24Hours

7月1日，巴西世界杯16强赛比利时对阵美国，比利时球员费莱尼与美国球员杰梅因·琼斯抢球。比利時以2-1踢走美国，晋级8強。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

7月1日，巴西世界杯16强赛比利时对阵美国，比利时球员费莱尼与美国球员杰梅因·琼斯抢球。比利時以2-1踢走美国，晋级8強。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
7月1日，巴西世界杯16强赛比利时对阵美国，比利时球员费莱尼与美国球员杰梅因·琼斯抢球。比利時以2-1踢走美国，晋级8強。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
2月19日，北京，学生在北京启德励志教育咨询中心接受封闭式军事训练。河南19岁女孩玲玲在郑州一家培训学校戒网瘾，在被教官"加训"两个小时之后死亡，此事再度引起人们对戒网瘾机构的高度关注。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2月19日，北京，学生在北京启德励志教育咨询中心接受封闭式军事训练。河南19岁女孩玲玲在郑州一家培训学校戒网瘾，在被教官“加训”两个小时之后死亡，此事再度引起人们对戒网瘾机构的高度关注。 REUTERS/Kim Kyunmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
2月19日，北京，学生在北京启德励志教育咨询中心接受封闭式军事训练。河南19岁女孩玲玲在郑州一家培训学校戒网瘾，在被教官“加训”两个小时之后死亡，此事再度引起人们对戒网瘾机构的高度关注。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
7月1日，巴西里约热内卢，球迷庆祝阿根廷在世界杯1/8决赛中1-0淘汰瑞士。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

7月1日，巴西里约热内卢，球迷庆祝阿根廷在世界杯1/8决赛中1-0淘汰瑞士。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
7月1日，巴西里约热内卢，球迷庆祝阿根廷在世界杯1/8决赛中1-0淘汰瑞士。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
在比赛开始前，阿根廷球迷乘坐火车前去为球队加油助威。REUTERS/Nacho Doce

在比赛开始前，阿根廷球迷乘坐火车前去为球队加油助威。REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
在比赛开始前，阿根廷球迷乘坐火车前去为球队加油助威。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
6月26日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，铁路轨道上散落着一个孩子的鞋。美国总统奥巴马30日向国会递交一份报告，要求国会批准总额高达20亿美元的财政投入，用于保障联邦政府采取紧急措施处理由中美洲妇女儿童非法进入美国引发的边境移民危机。 REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

6月26日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，铁路轨道上散落着一个孩子的鞋。美国总统奥巴马30日向国会递交一份报告，要求国会批准总额高达20亿美元的财政投入，用于保障联邦政府采取紧急措施处理由中美洲妇女儿童非法进入美国引发的边境移民危more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
6月26日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，铁路轨道上散落着一个孩子的鞋。美国总统奥巴马30日向国会递交一份报告，要求国会批准总额高达20亿美元的财政投入，用于保障联邦政府采取紧急措施处理由中美洲妇女儿童非法进入美国引发的边境移民危机。 REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
7月1日，加拿大多伦多，多伦多市长罗伯·福特(Rob Ford)现身国庆日大游行与民众合影。有吸毒和酗酒問題的多伦多市长罗伯·福特完成2個月的戒瘾治疗后，已恢复工作。REUTERS/Mark Blinch

7月1日，加拿大多伦多，多伦多市长罗伯·福特(Rob Ford)现身国庆日大游行与民众合影。有吸毒和酗酒問題的多伦多市长罗伯·福特完成2個月的戒瘾治疗后，已恢复工作。REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
7月1日，加拿大多伦多，多伦多市长罗伯·福特(Rob Ford)现身国庆日大游行与民众合影。有吸毒和酗酒問題的多伦多市长罗伯·福特完成2個月的戒瘾治疗后，已恢复工作。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
7月1日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，印度教祭司举行祈雨仪式。 REUTERS/Amit Dave

7月1日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，印度教祭司举行祈雨仪式。 REUTERS/Amit Dave

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
7月1日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，印度教祭司举行祈雨仪式。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
7月1日，新一届欧洲议会第一次全体会议在位于法国斯特拉斯堡的总部开幕。本届欧洲议会由751名议员组成。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

7月1日，新一届欧洲议会第一次全体会议在位于法国斯特拉斯堡的总部开幕。本届欧洲议会由751名议员组成。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
7月1日，新一届欧洲议会第一次全体会议在位于法国斯特拉斯堡的总部开幕。本届欧洲议会由751名议员组成。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
6月27日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西著名建筑大师奥斯卡·尼迈耶(Oscar Niemeyer)设计的大教堂宏观景观 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

6月27日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西著名建筑大师奥斯卡·尼迈耶(Oscar Niemeyer)设计的大教堂宏观景观 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
6月27日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西著名建筑大师奥斯卡·尼迈耶(Oscar Niemeyer)设计的大教堂宏观景观 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
7月1日，巴西里约热内卢，基督像被点亮成加拿大国旗颜色，庆祝加拿大国庆日。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

7月1日，巴西里约热内卢，基督像被点亮成加拿大国旗颜色，庆祝加拿大国庆日。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
7月1日，巴西里约热内卢，基督像被点亮成加拿大国旗颜色，庆祝加拿大国庆日。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
近日，一组私人收藏的一战老照片公开，这些黑白影像给世人提供了一个看待一战多样且鲜明的角度。

2014年 7月 2日
在北京东直门来福士广场，一群中老年广场舞爱好者表演“杀鬼子”广场舞，引发市民围观。

2014年 7月 1日
路透社全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 7月 1日
路透社全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 7月 1日

