24小时时事新闻(7月3日) 24Hours
7月1日，巴西世界杯16强赛比利时对阵美国，比利时球员费莱尼与美国球员杰梅因·琼斯抢球。比利時以2-1踢走美国，晋级8強。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
2月19日，北京，学生在北京启德励志教育咨询中心接受封闭式军事训练。河南19岁女孩玲玲在郑州一家培训学校戒网瘾，在被教官“加训”两个小时之后死亡，此事再度引起人们对戒网瘾机构的高度关注。 REUTERS/Kim Kyunmore
7月1日，巴西里约热内卢，球迷庆祝阿根廷在世界杯1/8决赛中1-0淘汰瑞士。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
在比赛开始前，阿根廷球迷乘坐火车前去为球队加油助威。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
6月26日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，铁路轨道上散落着一个孩子的鞋。美国总统奥巴马30日向国会递交一份报告，要求国会批准总额高达20亿美元的财政投入，用于保障联邦政府采取紧急措施处理由中美洲妇女儿童非法进入美国引发的边境移民危more
7月1日，加拿大多伦多，多伦多市长罗伯·福特(Rob Ford)现身国庆日大游行与民众合影。有吸毒和酗酒問題的多伦多市长罗伯·福特完成2個月的戒瘾治疗后，已恢复工作。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
7月1日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，印度教祭司举行祈雨仪式。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
7月1日，新一届欧洲议会第一次全体会议在位于法国斯特拉斯堡的总部开幕。本届欧洲议会由751名议员组成。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
6月27日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西著名建筑大师奥斯卡·尼迈耶(Oscar Niemeyer)设计的大教堂宏观景观 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
7月1日，巴西里约热内卢，基督像被点亮成加拿大国旗颜色，庆祝加拿大国庆日。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
不为人知的一战照片 Unseen photos from WW1
近日，一组私人收藏的一战老照片公开，这些黑白影像给世人提供了一个看待一战多样且鲜明的角度。
大妈广场舞“持枪打鬼子” Dancing with Toy Guns
在北京东直门来福士广场，一群中老年广场舞爱好者表演“杀鬼子”广场舞，引发市民围观。
路透6月照片精选(下) Pictures of June (2)
路透社全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透6月照片精选(上) Pictures of June (1)
路透社全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.