24小时时事新闻(5月3日) 24Hours
5月1日，美国科罗拉多州丹佛，一对同性情侣登记结婚。5月1日起，科罗拉多州议会通过的民事结合法生效，对同性恋、异性恋伴侣都适用，首批合法同性夫妻登记结婚。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
5月1日，智利圣地亚哥，警察逮捕一名示威者。当日多国民众走上街头，以游行示威的方式来庆祝劳动者的节日。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
古巴哈瓦那，透过一幅菲德尔·卡斯特罗与切·格瓦拉的海报可看到参加示威活动的人群。 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
德国法兰克福，防暴警察在铁路轨道上阻止示威人群。REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
土耳其伊斯坦布尔，示威者躲避防暴警察投掷的催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
墨西哥首都墨西哥城，摄影记者拍摄一名示威者击打防暴警察的盾牌。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
委内瑞拉加拉加斯，总统马杜罗的支持者在示威活动中攀爬到一个交通信号灯上。REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
4月30日，云南沧源佤族自治县，士兵在2013中国佤族司岗里摸你黑狂欢节上站岗。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
5月1日，美国科罗拉多州戈尔登，一个户外酒吧覆盖着积雪。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
4月25日，俄罗斯车臣共和国首府格罗兹尼，车臣民众在一个活动上跳舞。美国波士顿马拉松爆炸案两名嫌疑人的亲戚称，俄罗斯当局将两兄弟描述成在美国活动的车臣恐怖分子，他们是俄罗斯阴谋的牺牲品。 REUTERS/Maxim Shmore
4月29日，俄罗斯车臣共和国首府格罗兹尼美景。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
5月1日，孟加拉达卡，人们埋葬塌楼事故中的遇难者。孟加拉国军方1日称，发生在上周的塌楼事故已经造成超过400人死亡，另有149人失踪。该国军方表示，这是孟加拉国迄今为止最严重的工业事故。 REUTERS/Khurshedmore
5月1日，法国巴黎，法国右翼政党国民阵线创始人让-玛丽·勒庞(Jean-Marie Le Pen)参加他们的传统集会。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
4月30日，湖北武汉，游客在极地海洋公园观看北极熊。REUTERS/Stringer
5月1日，奥地利因斯布鲁克，人们玩沙滩排球。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
5月1日，梵蒂冈，教皇弗朗西斯一世在接见结束后祝福一个孩子。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
5月1日，爱尔兰都柏林北部Drumcondra，雕塑家Patrick O'Reilly在其工作室内与他的最新作品合影。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
最牛法棍面包 Best in baguette
(Reuters) - 法国巴黎举行一年一度的“长棍面包大赛”，42岁的突尼斯裔面包师傅卡迪尔力压其余202名对手，登上冠军宝座，不但得到“面包王”荣衔，还可成为法国总统府御用面包供货商一年。
奥巴马白宫晚宴抖笑料 Whitehouse Correspondents' dinner
(Reuters) - 4月27日美国总统奥巴马出席白宫记者晚宴，奥巴马席间演讲笑料不断，不仅以笑话自嘲，还发布“齐刘海”造型照片，引发全场爆笑。
三星在智能手机市场势如破竹 Samsung vs Apple in Market
(Reuters) - 三星在智能手机争夺战中占尽先机，一季度全球市占率达到三分之一，较苹果优势进一步扩大。
路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2013(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
