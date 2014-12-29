24小时时事新闻（12月30日）
12月28日，印尼泗水机场，亚航失联客机QZ8501乘客家属在机场等候消息。载有162人的QZ8501航班当日从印尼泗水飞往新加坡时失联，之前飞行员因天气恶劣曾要求改变航线。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
12月28日，印尼海军人员在爪哇海上空搜索失联亚航QZ8501航班。REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng
12月28日，阿富汗拉格曼，一名美军士兵为作战任务做准备。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12月28日，意大利布林迪西，一名失火渡轮上的乘客被运送至Antonio Perrino医院。一艘载有478人的意大利渡轮在希腊附近海域航行时起火。意大利海警称，船上的火势“已经得到控制”。但是恶劣的海况和强风仍令救援工more
视频截图显示，在希腊附近海域，意大利失火渡轮上的一名乘客被救援上一架意大利海军直升机。 REUTERS/Marina Militare/Handout via Reuters
12月28日，叙利亚阿勒颇，反对派武装士兵在一个屋内休息。REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
12月28日，英国奥尔特灵厄姆，落日余晖照在结满冰霜的墓碑上。REUTERS/Phil Noble
12月28日，美国纽约，女星Boquita Almonte在“解脱日”上砸碎一部旧手机。“解脱日”活动首创于2007年。当时，美国时报广场设置专门场地，摆放大功率粉碎机，除了写下自己的心愿，还有很多人带来了让自己不开心的more
12月28日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，冬泳俱乐部的成员在零下8℃的天气中行走在叶尼塞河岸。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
12月28日，克罗地亚萨格勒布，克罗地亚民主共同体候选人基塔罗维奇(Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic)在第一轮投票结果出来后与支持者一起庆祝。克罗地亚当日举行总统选举，现任总统约西波维奇和女候选人基塔罗维more
