24小时时事新闻（1月30日）
1月29日，日本东京，日本内阁官房长官菅义伟在众议院委员会上离开前向首相安倍晋三示意。安倍晋三在众议院预算委员会上，就极端组织“伊斯兰国”绑架日本人质一事表示，“无论如何不能容许牵涉无辜市民的卑劣恐怖行为，对此予以强烈谴more
1月28日，以色列边境小村Ghajar，以色列一个军方车队遭到黎巴嫩真主党的导弹袭击，2名士兵身亡，另有多名士兵受伤。 REUTERS/Maruf Khatib
1月28日，赤道几内亚蒙戈莫，一名马里球迷等待观看第30届非洲杯小组赛阶段D组末轮马里对阵几内亚。 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
1月28日，巴西Vargem，干涸的雅瓜里水库里的鱼骨涂鸦。巴西正面临着自1930年以来最严峻的干旱状态，干旱导致的水资源短缺已经影响到巴西的4580万人口。 REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
1月28日，乌克兰卢甘斯克，乌克兰士兵在村子巡逻。美国当日签署协议，提供20亿美元的贷款担保帮助2015年乌克兰“近期的社会支出”，并称如有必要准备加大对俄罗斯的经济制裁。 REUTERS/Maksim Levin
1月28日，在巴黎2015春夏高级定制时装秀上，一名模特展示设计师让-保罗·高缇耶的新品服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
1月28日，英国英格兰，一名男子戴着面具参加示威活动，抗议采用液压破碎法开采天然气。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
1月28日，印度尼西亚庞卡兰布翁，一个小吃摊店主用布为孩子做了一个吊床。REUTERS/Beawiharta
1月27日，古巴哈瓦那，士兵举着火把游行庆祝古巴民族英雄何赛•马蒂诞辰162周年。REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
1月28日，一名滑雪者攀爬下罗马尼亚巴莱亚冰川湖泊。REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
24小时时事新闻（1月29日）
24小时时事新闻（1月28日）
24小时时事新闻（1月27日）
24小时时事新闻（1月26日）
