24小时时事新闻(7月30日) 24hours
7月28日，美国纽约，皇后区的穆斯林民众参加开斋节祷告。当地时间7月28日，全世界大多数穆斯林都迎来了开斋节。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
7月28日，阿富汗喀布尔，仪仗队士兵在总统府进行开斋节祈祷。REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
7月28日，印度新德里，穆斯林女子在开斋节用餐结束后在清真寺聆听伊玛目的演讲。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
7月28日，印尼雅加达，穆斯林民众乘坐小船前去参加开斋节祷告。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
7月28日，菲律宾奎松，警察阻止示威者前往菲律宾议会，抗议总统阿基诺发表国情咨文。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
7月28日，加沙城，一个巴勒斯坦女孩在以色列轰炸地点痛哭。在以军新一轮轰炸中，10名巴勒斯坦人死亡，40多人受伤，其中死者多为儿童。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
7月28日，以色列贝尔谢巴附近Meitar，一名以色列士兵参加牺牲战友的葬礼。以色列总理内坦亚胡27日指责哈马斯违反停火承诺，他誓言以色列在加沙的军事行动将持续下去。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
7月28日，以色列士兵从加沙返回以色列后呆在在集结待命地区。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
7月20日，塞拉利昂凯拉洪，"无国界医生"的医护人员在隔离区为病人准备食物。塞拉利昂27日证实，该国首都弗里敦确诊首例埃博拉出血热病例。自3月以来，该病毒已在西非导致600多人死亡，且疫情还在持续蔓延，已由几内亚发展至塞
7月28日，奥地利维也纳，警察驱逐非法占领房屋者。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
