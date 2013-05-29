24小时时事新闻(5月30日) 24Hours
5月28日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，民众抗议一个步行项目破坏树木，防暴警察使用催泪瓦斯驱赶抗议者。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
5月22日，贵州省从江县岜沙苗寨，一位苗族男子剃头。岜沙位于贵州省黔东南苗族侗族自治州从江县，全村470多户2200多人，由5个苗族自然村寨组成，其持枪获得公安机关特别批准，有“中国最后一个枪手部落”之称。 REUTERmore
5月28日，韩国杨州(Yangju)，士兵参加一个纪念朝鲜战争的仪式。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
5月28日，智利圣地亚哥，一名抗议者在要求教育系统改革的示威活动中安慰女友。REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
5月28日，洪都拉斯圣佩德罗苏拉，一名街头帮派“Calle 18”的成员蹲在纪念其丧生同伴的涂鸦墙附近。 REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
5月28日，意大利举行第55届威尼斯双年展，玻利维亚艺术家索妮亚·福尔肯(Sonia Falcone)的艺术装置。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
中国异见人士艾未未的雕塑作品《神圣》在威尼斯双年展上展出。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
中国艺术家何云昌的艺术装置《Transfiguration》。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
5月28日，瑞士北部莱伯斯达特，一架空军直升机在核电站应急训练中运输一个移动水泵。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
5月28日，新加坡，研究人员驾驶环保两轮电动车“VOI”样车。VOI由新加坡同德国慕尼黑科技大学合作成立的TUM CREATE研究中心人员设计。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
5月27日，河南商丘市一中学通往教学楼的一条长约150米的狭长道路被雨水淹没，学生进出需要通过青砖铺设的小道。 REUTERS/Stringer
5月27日，美国夏威夷阿拉莫纳海滩公园，一个佛教机构在在阵亡将士纪念日里在水上放置灯笼，以纪念战争及自然灾难中的死者。 REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
5月28日，以色列拿撒勒，一名工人在种植园里收割大麻。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
5月28日，哈萨克斯坦拜科努尔太空中心，宇航员卢卡•帕尔米塔诺(Luca Parmitano)在为飞行做准备活动前与女儿告别。国际空间站新考察组成员费奥多尔•尤尔奇欣表示，根据俄方计划，3名新考察组成员月底将前往国际空间more
5月28日，美国新泽西州，总统奥巴马视察当地飓风“桑迪”灾区重建工作期间递给一位助手他赢得的泰迪熊。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
5月28日，吉尔吉斯斯坦比什凯克南部，俄罗斯总统普京与吉尔吉斯坦总统阿尔马兹别克·阿坦巴耶夫参观阿拉阿查国家公园。REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Ria Novosti/Pool
驾驶老爷车 从北京去巴黎 Peking to Paris Motor Challenge
(Reuters) -2013年北京-巴黎老爷车拉力赛在居庸关长城发车，此项赛事有来自26个国家的96辆老爷车参加，总行程12500公里，预计耗时33天。
路透5月照片精选(下) Pictures of May 2013(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者5月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
