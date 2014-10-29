24小时时事新闻(10月30日) 24Hours
10月28日，加拿大哈密尔顿，5岁孩子Marcus Cirillo出席其父亲Corporal Nathan Cirillo的葬礼。上周加拿大国会大楼发生枪击案， Cpl. Nathan Cirillo与另一名士兵遇难。 more
男孩Marcus Cirillo参加完其父亲的葬礼后手拿国旗乘车离开。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
10月28日，美国弗吉尼亚州，美国轨道科学公司向国际空间站发射“天鹅座”飞船，但搭载飞船的“安塔瑞斯”号火箭在沃罗普飞行研究所位于海边的发射台点火升空，随后爆炸。这是美国航空航天局交由私营企业向国际空间站运送物资以来的首more
10月28日，布基纳法索首都瓦加杜古，成千上万名民众举行示威活动，要求总统布莱斯·孔波雷(Blaise Compaore)放弃修改其任职期限的计划。REUTERS/Joe Penney
10月28日，布基纳法索首都瓦加杜古，示威者游行经过一个涂鸦墙，墙上写着总统“布莱斯·孔波雷是个病毒”。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
10月28日，香港，一个人形雕塑放置在示威道路上。当日出炉的路透非正式调查显示，将近九成香港示威者表示，准备留在街道上坚持一年以上时间，以推动全面民主化进程，反对中国政府对香港越来越严格的控制。 REUTERS/Damimore
10月28日，希腊雅典，一名示威者在抗议紧缩政策的集会中高喊口号。REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
10月28日，通过土耳其边境城镇Suruc可看到，叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼遭到空袭。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
10月28日，尼日利亚拉各斯泻湖边缘，一栋房屋被水葫芦包围。 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
10月28日，印度拉贾斯坦邦，一名牧民在布什格尔市场驱赶着其骆驼群。 REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
