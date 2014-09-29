24小时时事新闻(9月30日) 24hours
9月28日，香港，一名示威者撑伞阻挡催泪瓦斯。香港爆发大规模示威活动，抗议人士发出“占中”威胁，防暴警察29日凌晨施放催泪瓦斯，试图驱散示威人群。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月28日，香港，防暴警察使用胡椒喷雾驱散示威者。全国人大常委会上月宣布关于香港行政长官普选办法的决定，引发一些香港民众的不满，认为这不是真正意义上的普选，抗议人士发出“占中”威胁。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月28日， 日本自卫队士兵及消防员在喷发的御岳山火山附近进行救援。日本中部的御岳山27日突然发生火山喷发，由于正值登山旺季，造成至少31人死亡。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月28日，美国纽约，印度总理莫迪在麦迪逊广场花园发表演讲。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9月28日，美国纽约，一名支持者高举印度和美国国旗，观看时代广场大屏幕上播放的印度总理莫迪演讲。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9月28日，英国伦敦，参与者参加彩色跑活动。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
9月28日，也门萨那，工人清理商业大楼上在冲突中破损的玻璃窗户。 REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
9月28日，土耳其边境Suruc，土耳其士兵在边境通道附近警戒。由于极端组织“伊斯兰国”连日来攻打叙利亚北部重镇，不断有叙利亚的库尔德族难民逃往土耳其境内避难，致使土耳其境内的叙利亚难民已达到150万。 REUTERS/more
9月28日，泰国普吉岛，攀牙府道教信徒庆祝一年一度的素食节。信徒们在身体各部位进行传统的穿刺活动。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
9月28日，在仁川亚运会上，蒙古选手巴雅姆巴特塞仁(红衣)在女子55公斤级自由式摔跤比赛中，迎战日本选手吉田沙保里。REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
香港爆发大规模示威活动 Hong Kong demands democracy 4
香港爆发大规模示威活动，抗议人士发出“占中”威胁，防暴警察周一凌晨施放催泪瓦斯，试图驱散示威人群。全国人大常委会上月宣布关于香港行政长官普选办法的决定，引发一些香港民众的不满，认为这不是真正意义上的普选，抗议人士发出“占中”威胁。
宗教版的“芭比娃娃” Religious Barbie
近日，阿根廷艺术家玛丽亚内拉•佩雷利(Marianela Perelli)和普尔•保利尼(Pool Paolini)将芭比娃娃设计成了耶稣、圣母玛利亚等圣人形象，并于10月在布宜诺斯艾利斯进行展览。
“高空中的舞者” Aerial Acrobatics 2014 2
特技飞行表演是各个航空展上的一大看点，“高空中的舞者”带给观众紧张刺激的视觉享受。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(10)
世界之大，无奇不有。 路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
