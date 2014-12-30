24小时时事新闻（12月31日）
12月29日，意大利失火渡轮上被营救的一个女孩乘坐军用运输机抵达希腊Elefsina军事基地。希腊附近海域起火渡轮上的获救乘客当日抵达意大利；救援人员试图解救仍被困该渡轮上的149人。 REUTERS/Yannis Kmore
12月29日，英国英格兰日出美景。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
12月29日，利比亚东部石油港口Es Sider储油罐发生爆炸。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月29日，美国纽约市长白思豪(Bill de Blasio)在纽约市警察学院的毕业典礼上讲话。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12月29日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，一名男子坐在发生火灾的市场废墟上。一当地木材市场发生大火，导致100多家店铺被烧毁。 REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
11月25日，埃及Shali，一名盲人拄着拐杖前往一座清真寺。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
12月29日，奥地利维也纳，一朵玫瑰花上飘落着雪花。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
12月29日，约旦河西岸纳布卢斯，人们在医院探望遭以色列士兵射杀的巴勒斯坦少年。以色列军队表示，一伙巴勒斯坦人向以色列平民仍石头，士兵在开枪之前已鸣枪警告。 REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
12月29日，泰国北大年，一个孩子在洪水淹没的街道上使用健身器材。在泰国南部边境，自十二月中旬洪水泛滥至今已有十多人丧生。 REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
12月29日，印尼飞行员在勿里洞岛附近海域搜救失联的亚航QZ8501航班客机。亚航一架从印尼泗水飞往新加坡的QZ8501航班客机28日清晨从雷达上消失，当时天气恶劣。尚无该机残骸的确认迹象。REUTERS/Wahyu Pmore
