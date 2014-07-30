24小时时事新闻(7月31日) 24Hours
7月29日，巴基斯坦拉瓦尔品，民众乘坐游乐飞车。REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
7月29日，叙利亚大马士革郊区eastern al-Ghouta，一个孩子在政府军的空袭中受伤。 REUTERS/Badra Mamet
7月29日，2014年英联邦运动会在苏格兰举行，体操选手Frank Baines参加比赛。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
7月28日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，玩具工厂的一名员工清洗娃娃头部，用来制作玩具娃娃。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
7月29日，以色列炮轰了加沙地带唯一的发电厂。该发电厂供应着加沙地带三分之二的能源需求。加沙能源部门的初始危害评估报告显示，发电厂可能在一年内不能恢复生产。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
7月29日，加沙东部，以色列空袭后冒出浓烟。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
7月29日，加沙地带南部拉法，巴勒斯坦人在房屋废墟上搜索遇难者。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
7月29日，加沙，巴勒斯坦伊斯兰抵抗运动(哈马斯)高级领导人哈尼亚(Ismail Haniyeh)的住所遭以色列导弹袭击后变成废墟。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
7月27日，巴西Salinopolis，孩子们在海滨沙滩上玩耍。REUTERS/Paulo Santos
7月29日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，穆斯林妇女参加开斋节祈祷。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
