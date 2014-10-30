24小时时事新闻（10月31日） 24Hours
10月29日，美国夏威夷小村Pahoa，施工人员试图使基拉韦厄火山熔岩转向。REUTERS/Marco Garcia
10月29日，西班牙马德里，一名工作人员在埃博拉疫情训练中心学习穿防护服。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
10月29日，英国伦敦，一名卫士行走在伦敦塔附近的陶瓷罂粟花丛中。80多万朵陶瓷罂粟花将在11月停战日到来前被种植完以纪念每一位在一战中牺牲的盟军战士。 REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
10月29日，印度孟买，一名信徒在克哈特普迦节(Chhath)期间，趴在阿拉伯海中祭拜太阳神。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
10月29日，在格鲁吉亚第比利斯时装周上，一名模特在后台候场。REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
10月28日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩在近日完成重建的平壤五一体育场观看了女子足球赛。 REUTERS/KCNA
10月29日，美国加州拉古纳海滩，新闻集团董事长兼执行长默多克在WSJD Live全球科技会议上讲话。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10月29日，波黑泽尼察，人们站在一个显示出社交网络Facebook标志的屏幕前面。全球最大互联网社交网络--Facebook警告2015年支出将会大幅上升，且预计今年第四季营收增长将放缓。公司股价大跌，市值缩减十分之一more
10月29日，墨西哥奇尔潘辛戈，民众在当地市政厅外进行示威并放火烧毁一辆卡车，要求政府找到失踪的43名学生。 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
10月29日，中国国际时装周在北京举行，工作人员帮助一个小模特戴上发卡。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
中国时装周华美绽放 China Fashion Week
中国国际时装周近日在北京如火如荼的举行，设计师创意十足的设计成为时尚潮流的风向标，T台上模特们曼妙的身姿征服观者眼球。
全球性别平等指数出炉 Gender Equal Countries
世界经济论坛发布的全球性别平等指数显示，冰岛连续第六年蝉联“全球男女最平等国家”，亚太地区表现最佳的菲律宾位列第九，中国排名第87位，也门在142个国家中连续第九年垫底。
24小时时事新闻(10月30日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
互联网大佬领跑中国富豪榜 Forbes China Rich List 2014
最新福布斯中国富豪榜出炉，中国互联网企业家成为榜单焦点，前三甲是阿里巴巴董事长马云、百度首席执行官李彦宏及腾讯董事会主席马化腾。
精选图集
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.