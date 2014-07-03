24小时时事新闻(7月4日) 24Hours
6月8日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，一名为叙利亚政府官员的移民在避难所里接受采访拍照时蒙住面部。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7月2日，菲律宾巴塔克市，前总统马科斯的夫人伊梅尔达在其85周年诞辰纪念仪式上亲吻马科斯的遗体。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
7月2日，耶路撒冷舒阿法特，巴勒斯坦民众与以色列警察爆发冲突。巴勒斯坦民众认为，一名巴勒斯坦青年遭绑架及杀害，与三名犹太青少年较早前同样遭绑架及杀害有关。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
7月2日，法国巴黎，法国前总统萨科齐离开酒店。萨科齐1日被警方拘留问话15个小时，因其涉嫌运用他的影响力获得一项对其2007年大选违规操作调查的信息，这对萨科齐希望在2012年大选中落败后重返政坛的心愿构成最新打击。 Rmore
7月2日，美国纽约，闪电划过曼哈顿上空。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7月2日，英国伦敦，英国威廉王子夫妇观战2014温布尔登网球锦标赛。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
7月2日，美国纽约，新生在西点军校入学日测量衣服。西点军校从学员入校之日起，就要进行严格的检验与筛选，实行优化与淘汰制。第一学年新生淘汰率为23％，最终能学完四年毕业的学员占入学总人数的70％左右。EUTERS/Shanmore
7月2日，肯尼亚内罗毕，肯尼亚一架载有4名机组成员的货运飞机在起飞后不久撞上一栋商业建筑后坠毁，机上4人恐全部遇难。内罗毕警方告诉媒体，这架飞机原定飞往摩加迪沙。目前警方正在搜索被撞大楼上是否有更多伤亡者。 REUTERmore
7月2日，在英国温布尔登网球锦标赛上，英国网球选手穆雷在男单1/4决赛中，不敌保加利亚选手格里戈尔·季米特洛夫，无缘四强。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
7月2日，印度西姆拉，一辆汽车被暴风雨刮倒的大树压住。印度气象部门称该国今年6月1日至6月25日期间降雨比平均水平少了40%，并表示7月第一周将重新迎接降雨。 REUTERS/Stringer
网瘾少年的军事化“救赎”Curing China's Internet Addicts
越来越多的中国青少年沉溺于网络世界，每天花费数小时用于在线游戏。担心的父母们寻求“网瘾训练营”的帮助，试图帮助孩子戒除网瘾。
香港警方驱离中环示威者 Hong Democracy
香港七一大游行过后，以学生团体为主的民众在中环静坐示威，数百名警察周三凌晨开始在中环驱离示威者。
24小时时事新闻(7月3日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
不为人知的一战照片 Unseen photos from WW1
近日，一组私人收藏的一战老照片公开，这些黑白影像给世人提供了一个看待一战多样且鲜明的角度。
