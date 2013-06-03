24小时时事新闻(6月4日) 24Hours
6月2日，土耳其安卡拉，一名抗议者在示威活动中挥舞国旗。由于不满政府多项举措而爆发的土耳其全国大游行活动2日仍在持续。虽然当天警察已撤出现场，但在包括首都安卡拉、最大城市伊斯坦布尔在内的土耳其多个省市，抗议势头不减。REmore
伊斯坦布尔，抗议者在塔克西姆广场上休息。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
5月12日，朝鲜惠山，几名男子坐在屋顶上。在朝鲜，人民币和美元眼下的使用范围比以往任何时候都要广，鲜明地体现出以金正恩为首的领导层对该国经济的失控程度。 REUTERS/John Ruwitch
6月2日，加沙地带城镇汗尤尼斯，一名巴勒斯坦武装人员在毕业结业仪式上射击。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
6月2日，好莱坞男星布拉德·皮特主演的影片《末日之战》(僵尸世界大战) 在伦敦举行首映礼，不久前刚做过侧乳切除手术的安吉丽娜·朱莉亮相助阵皮特的新片。这是朱莉手术后首次参加红毯秀。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
6月2日，越南河内，民众参加泥浆日(Mud Day)狂欢活动，以迎接6月5日的世界环境日。REUTERS/Kham
6月2日，在法网公开赛上，意大利选手萨拉·埃拉尼(Sara Errani)在女单比赛中对阵西班牙选手卡拉·苏亚雷斯·纳瓦罗(Carla Suarez Navarro)。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
6月2日，波兰华沙，华沙莱吉亚队与球迷共同庆祝球队赢得波兰Ekstraklasa联赛。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
6月2日，西班牙南部小村Zahara de la Sierra，信徒们参加基督圣体节庆祝活动。REUTERS/Jon Nazca
6月2日，美国俄亥俄州都柏林，高尔夫球星老虎伍兹参加纪念高球赛(Memorial Tournament)。 REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
6月1日，美国加州莱克休斯发生大面积山火。据当地官方称，过火面积已超过41平方公里，近千户当地居民被迫撤离，目前火势仍未完全控制。REUTERS/Gene Blevins
6月2日，哥伦比亚博亚卡举行一年一度的“番茄大战”。 REUTERS/John Vizcaino
6月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵钻出一个墙壁洞口。REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
6月2日，巴西里约热内卢，球迷在巴西队与到访的英格兰队友谊赛前开玩笑。巴西队在新马拉卡纳球场同到访的英格兰队进行了本月联合会杯赛开赛前的一次重要热身，结果两队2:2战平。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
6月1日，江西遂川，一名农民行走在稻田间。 REUTERS/China Daily
6月2日，捷克布拉格，该国精神领袖Sri Chinmoy的雕像被伏尔塔瓦河不断上涨的河水淹没了一半。欧洲中部部分国家近日连降大雨，政府已发布了洪灾警告，并着手加强防洪措施。REUTERS/David W Cerny
