24小时时事新闻(9月4日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(9月4日)
9月2日，乌克兰基辅，一名伤病边吸烟边等待救护车。20名在乌克兰东南部地区作战行动中受伤的乌克兰军人将前往德国接受治疗。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
9月1日，利比亚蒙罗维亚，卫生工作人员将一名试图从医院逃离的埃博拉病毒感染者搬上救护车。 REUTERS/Reuters TV
北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，一户人家的窗口挂出象征亲英的旗帜。(摄于8月18日) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
9月2日，缅甸小姐May Myat Noe在仰光举行记者发布会，表示自己在韩国遭到“全身整形、陪饭局”的不正当要求。May Myat Noe在于今年5月在首尔举行的“亚太全球小姐2014”中折桂，之后接受歌手训练。 more
9月2日，北京，民间艺人于广军(音译)展示手工艺品"毛猴"。毛猴以两味中药材辛夷和蝉蜕为主要原料，状猴拟人，造型题材丰富多彩。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
9月2日，马耳他瓦莱塔，一个孩子在未建成的集装箱房屋外玩耍。一艘载有138名叙利亚和巴勒斯坦非法移民的船只于8月28日倾覆后被救起。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
9月2日，印度孟买，一名女子在甘尼许诞辰节上祈祷。 甘尼许节是印度教声势最浩大的节庆，历时12天，为纪念象头人身的大象神甘尼许的诞辰。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
9月2日，印度加尔各答，路边的奶茶店。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
9月2日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，反政府示威者在反对党领袖伊姆兰‧汗的海报卡车下睡觉。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
9月2日，马来西亚芙蓉，马航MH17客机副机长朱仁隆的骨灰返回家乡。马航MH17航班于7月17日在乌克兰东部坠毁，机上298人全部遇难。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
朝鲜加强游客手机管理 NK SIM
朝鲜目前仅允许外国游客使用的手机SIM卡在境内逗留期间有效，一旦离境SIM卡就会被注销。
24小时时事新闻(9月3日)
香港“抗命”游行 HK Suffrage
中国全国人大公布关于香港特首普选问题的决定后，数千港人集会抗议。
24小时时事新闻(9月2日)
