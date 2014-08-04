24小时时事新闻(8月5日)
8月3日，加沙地带南部拉法，巴勒斯坦人救助一个在以色列空袭中受伤的男孩。以色列当日重新轰炸加沙地带，导致至少30人丧生。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
8月3日，加沙地带北部，一名女子站在遭以色列空袭毁坏的房屋中。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
8月3日，以色列士兵从加沙返回以色列。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
8月3日，索马里摩加迪沙，三名囚犯被绑在柱子上等待执行枪决。这三名男子协助同“基地”组织有关联的索马里青年党进行暗杀和制造恐怖袭击。 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
7月31日，新加坡，松下公司的室内“蔬菜工厂”。松下在电子部件安装厂的一角利用先进技术管理光照量和温度，生产牛蒡等新鲜根菜类产品。REUTERS/Edgar Su
8月3日，英国苏格兰，澳大利亚知名歌手凯莉·米洛(Kylie Minogue)在英联邦运动会闭幕式上演唱。 REUTERS/Jim Young
8月3日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，当地居民站在遭炮轰毁坏的建筑附近。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
8月3日，云南鲁甸发生6.3级地震造成360多人死亡，武警官兵在震后救援灾民。新华社报导称，震源位于云南鲁甸县的龙头山镇。 REUTERS/China Daily
8月3日，叙利亚大马士革附近eastern al-Ghouta，孩子们站在政府军空袭造成的废墟上。叙利亚人权观察组织当日表示，政府军空袭大马士革附近两个由反抗军控制的城镇，最少32人丧生。 REUTERS/Bassam more
8月3日，2014-15赛季酋长杯在英国伦敦的酋长球场展开争夺，阿森纳主场迎战上季法甲亚军摩纳哥。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
下一个
昆山工厂爆炸事故 Factory Blast in China
昆山市中荣金属制品厂“8·2”特别重大爆炸事故遇难人数已上升至71人，186人受伤。经初步查明事故原因为空气中浓度过高的粉尘遇明火爆炸。
本周中国区精选(7月25日-8月1日) China Weekly
聚焦7月25日至8月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
台湾高雄燃气爆炸 致严重伤亡 Kaohsiung Explosion
台湾高雄市周四深夜发生瓦斯管线大规模爆炸，根据台湾消防署上午10时的最新统计，死亡24人、受伤271人。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(7)
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.