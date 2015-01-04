24小时时事新闻（1月5日）
1月4日，缅甸内比都举行阅兵庆典，纪念该国第67个独立日，女警参加阅兵。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
1月3日，日本东京，民众沿着隅田川岸边漫步。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
1月3日，美国棕榈泉，女星瑞茜·威瑟斯彭参加第26届棕榈泉国际电影节颁奖典礼。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
1月3日，奥地利茵斯布鲁克，一名挪威选手备战第63届四山跳台滑雪赛。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
1月4日，菲律宾马尼拉，民众们参加马尼拉彩色赛跑活动。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
1月3日，耶路撒冷，巴勒斯坦人吹奏音乐，纪念先知穆罕默德的诞辰日。REUTERS/Ammar Awad
1月3日，消防员向拖至意大利布林迪西港的“诺曼大西洋”号渡轮喷水。在希腊水域失火的意大利“诺曼大西洋”号渡轮的“黑匣子”已被找到，有关当局对其进行了初步检查。REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
1月3日，搜寻队伍从海里打捞出亚航失联客机遇难者的遗体。多国组成的搜救队伍出动舰船和飞机，在爪哇海和婆罗洲南部沿海搜寻亚航失事客机的遇难者遗体、客机残骸及黑匣子，已在海底找到四块失事客机的残骸。 REUTERS/Adekmore
1月3日，英国英格兰， 西布罗姆维奇俱乐部与盖茨黑德足球俱乐部在英国足总杯上比赛。 REUTERS/Andrew Yates
1月3日，萨尔瓦多Antiguo Cuscatlan，消防员扑救起火的一栋购物商场。 REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
