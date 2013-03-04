24小时时事新闻(3月5日) 24Hours
2月24日，乌克兰基辅，一对老年夫妇准备去跳舞。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
3月2日，澳大利亚Mudgee，农民Lindy Haynes饲养的鸡站在卧室的床上。Haynes的农场所有动物都可以自由活动，自由出入其房屋。REUTERS/David Gray
2月12日，甘肃元古堆村，两名少年打篮球。中国发改委在其网站刊登深化收入分配制度改革的若干意见指出，要继续完善初次分配机制，加快健全再分配调节机制，建立健全促进农民收入较快增长的长效机制。 REUTERS/Carlos more
3月3日，印度加尔各答，一立交桥部分坍塌，造成一辆卡车坠入运河，导致3人受伤。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
3月3日，美国底特律，一栋用木板围住的空房子。美国密歇根州州长里克·斯奈德宣布，“汽车城”底特律市已经进入财政紧急状态，他计划让州政府接管这座已成为美国城市衰落象征的城市。 REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
3月3日，巴西里约热内卢，“维和警察”在Parque Alegria贫民窟执勤时警戒。在过去的三年间，里约热内卢致力于筹备2014年世界杯和2016年奥运会，并开始了一项名为的“社区维和警察所”(UPP)的安保项目，保障more
3月3日，美国佛罗里达州Seffner，亲属为掉入“天坑”中的Jeffrey Bush祈福。美国佛罗里达州坦帕2月28日夜突然出现一处巨大地陷深坑，正在熟睡的男子Jeffrey Bush被吞噬。 REUTERS/Scotmore
3月3日，意大利罗马，一名男子装扮成已故教皇约翰·保罗二世(John Paul II)在街头表演。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3月3日，白俄罗斯明斯克，一名士兵在传统节日“薄饼节”(Maslenitsa)庆祝活动中攀爬木柱拿取奖牌。“薄饼节”象征着冬天结束，春天即将到来。REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
3月4日，韩国首尔，总统朴槿惠在讲话结束后离开现场。朴槿惠就组阁进程缓慢、国政运行受阻向国民道歉。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
3月3日，在巴黎时装周上，模特展示意大利设计师里卡多·提西(RiccardoTisci)的新品服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
3月3日，中国人民政治协商会议第十二届全国委员会第一次会议在人民大会堂开幕，一名军乐队指挥参加彩排。REUTERS/Jason Lee
影星成龙在中国人民政治协商会议第十二届全国委员会第一次会议开幕式结束后离开。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月2日，南非开普敦，狂欢者参加起源于印度的“胡里节”。 REUTERS/Mark Wessels
3月3日，马里加奥，图阿雷格族士兵在巡逻时准备离开。REUTERS/Joe Penney
一名士兵在检查点拦住车辆进行检查。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
一名工作人员将一个标志牌粉刷掉。 REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
3月3日，汇丰银行女子高尔夫锦标赛在新加坡圣淘沙岛举行，一名记分员透过记分板的窗户向外张望。REUTERS/Edgar Su
3月3日，埃及开罗，身穿便装的安全人员用警棍击打示威者。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
“国五条”细则降温楼市 Housing China
(Reuters) -中国国务院公布房地产调控政策细则，要求继续严格执行商品住房限购措施，同时严格执行二套及以上住房信贷政策，对房价过快上涨城市可进一步提高二套房首付比例和贷款利率。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
美国女性高薪工作榜 Best-Paying Jobs For Women
(Reuters) - 福布斯网站公布2013年美国女性高薪工作排行榜，药剂师以97,500美元的年收入居首，该领域从业者中女性占52%，收入与同行业男性相仿。
路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of Feb 2013
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
