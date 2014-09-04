版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 14:53 BJT

24小时时事新闻(9月5日) 24hours

9月3日，加沙东部，一名巴勒斯坦男子眼望毁于以军袭击的房屋废墟。巴以双方于8月26日签署“开放式”停火协议，结束双方持续7周的军事对抗。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月3日，伊拉克纳杰夫，一名效忠于什叶派领导人穆克塔达·萨德尔的士兵在爆炸中身亡。 REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月3日，德国杜塞尔多夫，在德国与阿根廷足球友谊赛开赛前，乐队奏乐。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月3日，尼泊尔加德满都，一名青年骑自行车。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月2日，江苏昆山，雷电交加。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月3日，英国纽波特，一名工人为一架台风战斗机模型刷漆。2014年度北大西洋公约组织(北约)峰会于4日至5日在英国威尔士小城纽波特举行。 REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月2日，利比亚图卜鲁格，一架利比亚米格-21战斗机坠入居民区，造成3人死亡、9人受伤。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月3日，由荷兰“大黄鸭”之父霍夫曼打造的大型装置艺术作品“月兔”亮相台湾桃园大园乡海军基地，迎接中国传统中秋佳节。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月3日，叙利亚al-Ghouta，一个男孩在政府军与反对派武装人员的激战中受伤。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
9月3日，美国纽约，观众观看美网男单1/4决赛，日本名将锦织圭击败瑞士名将瓦林卡，成为1968年公开赛时代以来第一名闯入大满贯赛事男单四强的日本选手。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
世界经济论坛公布《全球竞争力报告》，瑞士连续第六年傲居榜首，中国排名升至第28。

2014年 9月 4日
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 3日
朝鲜目前仅允许外国游客使用的手机SIM卡在境内逗留期间有效，一旦离境SIM卡就会被注销。

2014年 9月 3日
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 2日

