24小时时事新闻(8月6日) 24Hours
8月4日，云南鲁甸，一名男子拿着照片站在地震废墟上。截至8月4日14时，云南鲁甸6.5级地震已造成108.84万人受灾、398人遇难、3人失踪。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
8月4日，加沙地带北部拜特拉西亚，一名巴勒斯坦男子抱着一个女孩遗体为其举行葬礼。加沙医疗人员称，当地时间4日早些时候，以色列军再对加沙地带实施打击，造成至少10名巴勒斯坦人死亡。 REUTERS/Mohammed Samore
8月4日，乌克兰东部小村Rozsypne，法医专家在马航MH17航班坠机现场进行调查。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
8月4日，耶路撒冷，犹太教男孩在一个暴力袭击地点附近玩耍。当日，在耶路撒冷老城附近，一名男子驾驶一辆推土车撞向一辆停靠在路旁的公共汽车，警方赶到现场后开枪将该男子打死，该事件造成一名25岁的行人死亡，另有5人受伤。在发生more
8月4日，印度阿拉哈巴德，朝圣者队伍抵达恒河旁，完成Kanwarias朝圣仪式。Kanwarias是年轻人的朝圣仪式，他们以徒步方式走到恒河，有时长达几百英里路程，将神圣的河水带回家乡的印度庙。REUTERS/Jitenmore
8月3日，美国洛杉矶，女星梅根·福克斯亮相《忍者神龟》首映式期间与影迷合影。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8月4日，美国科罗拉多州波尔得附近，一个移动的小房子在公路上被拖着前进。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
8月4日，以色列阿什克伦，两名女子在火箭来袭警报响起时进行躲避掩护。REUTERS/Nir Elias
8月2日，伊拉克巴库巴，不明身份的枪手将一名处决的“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”成员尸体倒立悬挂着。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月4日，英国伦敦市区设置了一个大型探照灯装置，作为纪念一战开始一百周年的系列活动的一部分。据悉，这座名为“光谱”的大型探照灯装置为日本视觉艺术家池田亮司所设计。REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
云南鲁甸地震致398人遇难 Earthquake Hits Yunnan
截至8月4日14时，云南鲁甸6.3级地震已造成108.84万人受灾、398人遇难、3人失踪。
24小时时事新闻(8月5日)
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
昆山工厂爆炸事故 Factory Blast in China
昆山市中荣金属制品厂“8·2”特别重大爆炸事故遇难人数已上升至71人，186人受伤。经初步查明事故原因为空气中浓度过高的粉尘遇明火爆炸。
本周中国区精选(7月25日-8月1日) China Weekly
聚焦7月25日至8月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
