24小时时事新闻（1月6日）
1月4日，印尼庞卡兰布翁，人们将亚航失联客机乘客的遗体抬上救护车。事故地点持续的恶劣天气阻碍了搜寻飞机黑匣子和发现遇难者遗体的工作。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
1月4日，美国纽约，美国遇害华裔警察刘文健的葬礼在布鲁克林的一家殡仪馆举行，纽约市数千警察前来参加葬礼。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
在纽约市长白思豪(Bill de Blasio)发表悼词时，数百名警察转身背对。刘文健执勤时遭遇伏击身亡，引发外界指责出现这种反警察的情况是市长白思豪所致。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
亲属乘坐轿车参加遇害华裔警察刘文健的葬礼。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
1月5日，哈尔滨国际冰雪节在冰雪大世界园区开幕。本届冰雪节以“冰雪五十年，魅力哈尔滨”为主题。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
1月5日，日本东京，经营寿司店的喜代村公司的木村清社长展示拍下的金枪鱼。位于东京筑地的中央批发市场当日举行了今年的首场金枪鱼拍卖会，一条重达180.4公斤的蓝鳍金枪鱼拍出了451万日元(约合37500美元)的高价。 more
1月4日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，穆斯林妇女在“圣纪节”上朝拜先知穆罕默德的塑像。 “圣纪节”是伊斯兰教的重要节日，为纪念先知穆罕默德的诞辰日。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
1月4日，希腊雅典，防暴警察押送着被捕的希腊左翼极端分子克里斯托杜洛·希洛斯(Christodoulos Xiros)。希洛斯在逃亡一年后于3日再次被捕，他在被捕前曾一直策划武力袭击雅典一座高度戒备的监狱，从而释放里面的more
1月4日，英国英格兰，人们观看侧翻的大型货轮。英国一艘巨型货轮Hoegh Osaka在从南安普顿出发后不久，撞击上了堤坝，随即发生机械故障，并搁浅在了距离怀特岛不远的地方，船身发生45度倾斜，25名船员全都获救。 REUmore
1月3日，叙利亚阿勒颇，反对派女战士行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
下一个
亚航失事客机搜救进展
多国组成的搜救队伍出动舰船和飞机，在爪哇海和婆罗洲南部沿海搜寻亚航失事客机的遇难者遗体、客机残骸及黑匣子，已在海底找到四块失事客机的残骸。
上海民众悼念外滩踩踏事件遇难者
上海民众在外滩踩踏事件现场附近点燃蜡烛、献花，悼念遇难者。2014年12月31日晚23时35分许，上海外滩陈毅广场发生拥挤踩踏事件，造成36人死亡、49人受伤。
世界各地迎新年
辞旧迎新，世界各国以各种不同方式喜迎2015年到来。
路透年终盘点：2014年大事记
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑为您盘点本年度重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.