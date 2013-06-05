24小时时事新闻(6月6日) 24Hours
6月4日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，一名反政府示威者看到着火后寻求帮助。自5月底起，土耳其民众举行示威阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，但示威后来演变成大规模抗议活动并蔓延至首都安卡拉等多个城市，已有数百名警察和抗议者受伤。more
6月4日，西班牙马德里，一名女子得知房地产公司要收回他们所租住的房屋后痛哭。REUTERS/Susana Vera
6月4日，吉林省德惠市吉林宝源丰禽业有限公司发生特别重大燃烧事故，一名武警士兵在火灾事故现场站岗。事故发生后，企业法人代表已被控制，中国国务院成立事故调查组。 REUTERS/Suzie Wong
6月4日，巴西Altamira，蒙杜鲁库人乘坐巴西空军飞机前去首都巴西利亚，与政府开展有关贝罗蒙特大坝的谈判。 REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
6月4日，德国帕绍，洪水淤泥中有一个玻璃酒杯。德国南部和东部洪水灾情继续加剧，河水水位不断上升，上万人不得不离开家园。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
6月4日，奥地利小村Stein-Krems，紧急救援人员驾驶车辆行驶在阻挡上涨河水的屏障附近。欧洲中部地区国家因多日强降水导致河流水位升高，多国遭遇洪水袭击。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
6月4日，德国柏林，好莱坞男星布拉德·皮特与未婚妻安吉丽娜·茱莉出席其主演的《末日之战》首映礼。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
6月4日，美国华盛顿，美国参联会主席邓普西将军等到参议院出席有关军中性侵问题的听证会。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
6月4日，日本大阪，一名球迷跳入道頓堀河中，庆祝日本队晋级2014年巴西世界杯。当日，在2014年巴西世界杯亚洲区预选赛B组第8轮中，日本队以1比1战平澳大利亚队，提前两轮晋级2014年巴西世界杯，成为除东道主巴西队之外more
6月4日，伊拉克巴格达，什叶派穆斯林聚集纪念先知穆罕默德后裔、伊玛目卡齐姆(Moussa al-Kadhim)。 REUTERS/Saad Shalash
6月4日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非残奥会冠军、被誉为“刀锋战士”的奥斯卡·皮斯托瑞斯出庭受审。皮斯托瑞斯在2月14日情人节当天枪杀女友的事件震惊世界。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
6月4日，德国新纳粹组织涉嫌系列种族仇杀案在慕尼黑开庭，一名被告Holger G.遮挡自己的脸部。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
6月4日，北京，一名摊贩在汽车上售卖指甲油。汇丰中国5月服务业PMI虽略有上升，但仍创下21个月次低水准，新业务和经营预期指数亦处于历史低点附近。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
6月3日，江苏南京禄口国际机场举行反恐演练。 REUTERS/China Daily
6月4日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一名女子在超市购物。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
6月4日，墨西哥坎昆，一名女子行走在遭洪水淹没的屋内。 REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
