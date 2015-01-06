24小时时事新闻（1月7日）
1月5日，在喀尔拉力赛上，KTM车队波兰车手Jakub Przygonski在比赛中骑行。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
1月5日，第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”开幕，宛如童话世界的冰雕。本届冰雪节以“冰雪五十年，魅力哈尔滨”为主题，开展冰雪旅游、冰雪文化、冰雪时尚、冰雪经贸、冰雪体育5大类共百余项活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyumore
1月5日，第15届哈尔滨国际冬泳邀请赛开幕，一名选手比赛结束后准备上岸。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
1月5日，乌克兰日托米尔，士兵参加向乌克兰军队移交超过一百台武器装备的仪式。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
1月5日，日本东京，工作人员收集新年书法比赛中的作品。以书法比赛迎接新年是日本的传统活动，人们用挥毫书写新年愿景的方式庆祝新年的到来。REUTERS/Issei Kato
1月5日，巴林麦纳麦南部小村Bilad Al Qadeem，示威者在冲突中奔跑寻找掩护。民众举行示威活动，要求当局立即释放逮捕的最大反对党维法格党领导人阿里·萨勒曼。 REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
1月5日，美国芝加哥，结冰的密歇根湖景观。 REUTERS/Jim Young
1月5日，黎巴嫩贝卡谷地，叙利亚难民儿童呆在临时住处。黎巴嫩内政部当日开始实施叙利亚人入境新规定，旨在严格限制叙利亚难民进入黎巴嫩。REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
1月5日，西班牙马拉加，一名骑手参加传统的主显节大游行。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
1月5日，英国南安普敦附近，侧翻的巨型货轮Hoegh Osaka。英国一艘巨型货轮Hoegh Osaka4日在从南安普顿出发后不久，撞击上了名为Bramble Bank的堤坝，随即发生机械故障，并搁浅在了距离怀特岛不远的more
