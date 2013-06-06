24小时时事新闻(6月7日) 24Hours
6月5日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，一对情侣在反政府示威活动期间在遭破坏的公共汽车上亲吻。土耳其5月底爆发示威活动，阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，后来示威演变成大规模抗议活动并蔓延至多个城市，动荡局势引发国际社会担忧。 more
6月5日，德国里萨，港口的集装箱淹没在洪水中。欧洲中部连日暴雨，多条河流水位达到危险高度，德国、捷克和奥地利等国纷纷拉响灾害警报，并疏散民众。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6月5日，印尼雅加达，一个孩子乘坐小船过河上学。 REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
6月4日，吉林省德惠市，一名女子在吉林宝源丰禽业有限公司火灾事故现场附近打电话。目前宝源丰禽业有限公司董事长贾玉山、总经理张玉申已被刑事拘留；企业账号已被查封冻结。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月5日，孟加拉达卡，制衣工人照料在抗议冲突中受伤的同事。数千名制衣工人举行抗议活动，要求提高工资等待遇。REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
6月5日，四川成都，一名工人在沃尔沃汽车车间的生产线上工作。中资控股的瑞典沃尔沃汽车公司高管表示，该公司预计于2018年前实现年销20万辆汽车的目标，比预期提早两年。同时，沃尔沃新的在华组装工厂预计今年下半年将全面投入生more
6月5日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名学生戴着头灯在学校参加期末考试。REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
6月5日，也门萨那，人们抬着胡塞叛军领袖侯赛因·胡塞的遗骸，为9年前丧生的侯赛因·胡塞举行葬礼。REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
6月5日，美国阿肯色州费耶特维尔，人们参加沃尔玛年度股东大会期间的一场会议。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
6月5日，巴西巴西利亚，反对建设贝罗蒙特大坝的蒙杜鲁库印第安人与政府举行谈判会议。 REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
6月5日，斯洛文尼亚布拉迪斯拉发，士兵们摆放沙包以阻挡洪水。 REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
6月5日，叙利亚政府军夺回小镇Qusair的控制权后，士兵们骑着摩托挥舞旗帜。REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir
6月5日，韩国首尔，一名女子在国家公墓悼念牺牲的儿子。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
6月5日，美国新泽西州锡考克斯，人们在火车站抬着逝世的参议员弗兰克·劳腾伯格(Frank Lautenberg)的棺材，乘坐火车前往华盛顿。劳腾伯格于6月4日因病去世，享年89岁。REUTERS/Carlo Allegrmore
6月5日，印尼雅加达，一名工人在加工厂晾晒鱼干。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
5月16日，四川阿坝自治州壤塘县，僧侣在壤塘寺举行一个仪式。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月29日，韩国首尔，脱北者Ji Seong-Ho接受路透采访时展示其假肢。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
5月23日，开曼群岛，古巴居民(右)向路过的船只挥手致意。REUTERS/Norma Connolly-CayCompass
下一个
废塑料瓶去了哪里 Recycling in China
(Reuters) - 如今各种饮料、纯净水都用塑料瓶装，那您知道饮用后的废旧塑料瓶都去了哪里吗？
中国劳工生存现状 Working Conditions in China
(Reuters) - 中国的工厂存在超时工作、拥挤和不安全的工作及居住环境、未达法定年龄工作以及拖欠工资等境况。
水漫欧洲 Floods ravage central Europe
(Reuters) - 欧洲中部连日来遭暴雨袭击，多条河流部分流域水位上涨至历史最高水位，一些国家和地区已经开始疏散群众。德国、捷克、奥地利等国受灾严重，数百条道路中断，多条铁路线停止运营。
24小时时事新闻(6月6日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.