24小时时事新闻(8月8日) 24Hours
8月6日，乌克兰顿涅茨克小镇Debaltseve，一名乌克兰士兵检查枪支。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月6日，加沙，一名巴勒斯坦男子坐在遭以色列空袭摧毁的房屋废墟中。以色列和哈马斯接受埃及的建议实现临时停火后，以色列军队立即全部撤离了加沙地区，但迅速沿加沙边界部署了快速反应部队，以根据需要随时对加沙发动地面进攻。 REmore
8月5日，柬埔寨金边，游客在吐斯廉屠杀博物馆留下的信息。该博物馆曾是柬埔寨共产党（红色高棉）执政时期的集中营和集体处决中心。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
8月5日，湖北武汉，华中师范大学的学生们在寝室过道上布置了个“游泳池”，坐在水中玩乐避暑。武汉持续高温，大学里留校的学子们想方设法避暑纳凉。 REUTERS/China Daily
8月6日，韩国仁川，亚运会主会场及周边区域举行大规模反恐演习，为即将到来的仁川亚运会安保工作做准备。据悉，本届仁川亚运会将于9月19日至10月4日在仁川市举行，预计将有来自45个国家和地区的1.4万人参加本届亚运会。 more
朝中社8月5日发布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩视察朝鲜天地润滑油工厂。报道称，已故朝鲜最高领导人金正日在国家经历自然灾害和敌人压迫的困难时期仍然提出发展润滑油产业的构想，并为工厂选址。 REUTERS/KCNA
8月6日，年度“黑帽”黑客大会在美国拉斯维加斯举行，聚集数千名黑客和安全专家，讨论出现的网络威胁并改善安全措施。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
8月5日，云南鲁甸，一个灾区儿童抱着猫咪在帐篷里睡觉。截至8月6日10时30分统计，地震造成昭通鲁甸县、巧家县、昭阳区、永善县和曲靖市会泽县108.84万人受灾，589人死亡，9人失踪，2401人受伤。 REUTERS/more
8月6日，西班牙希洪，一名游客在海滩上享受日光浴。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
8月6日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，一个阿富汗难民儿童坐在房屋门口。REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
