24小时时事新闻(1月8日) 24Hours
1月6日，叙利亚大马士革，叙利亚总统阿萨德(中)在发表演讲后向支持者挥手致意。阿萨德表示拒绝与反对派进行和平谈判，叙利亚反对派认为这是阿萨德在重新宣战。 REUTERS/Sana
1月6日，英国北爱尔兰首府贝尔法斯特，在暴力事件中遭烧毁的汽车。因为贝尔法斯特市政厅限制悬挂英国国旗新规定引发的北爱尔兰暴力冲突，6日仍在继续，已导致52名警员受伤。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
1月6日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，一名士兵在印巴边境检查站站岗。 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
1月6日，梵蒂冈圣彼得广场，教宗本笃十六世主持主显节弥撒。 REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool
1月6日，孟加拉达卡，为了抗议政府上调油价，在反对党孟加拉民族主义党的带领下，孟加拉国十八个政党举行大规模的罢工和示威游行。REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
1月6日，约旦河西岸城市伯利恒，希腊东正教牧师在主诞堂等待牧首。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
1月6日，也门萨那，一名男子咀嚼咖特(qat)时吸烟。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
1月6日，在澳大利亚举行的布里斯班网球公开赛上，一名观众使用平板电脑拍摄英国网球选手安迪·穆雷。REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
1月6日，阿富汗贾拉拉巴德，塔利班成员在一个政府项目中自愿上交枪支，以换取工作。 REUTERS/Parwiz
1月6日，印度安拉阿巴德，一名男子装扮成卡莉女神参加大壶节上的一个宗教仪式。大壶节又称为圣水沐浴节，每12年才举行一次，印度教徒节日期间在恒河沐浴，清洗旧日罪孽。 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
1月6日，四山跳台滑雪锦标赛在奥地利比绍夫斯霍芬举行，奥地利选手史基勒恩索尔(Gregor Schlierenzauer)参加比赛。 REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
1月5日，奥地利萨尔斯堡小村Ebensee，男人们庆祝传统节日“Gloecklerlauf”。REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
1月6日，波黑萨拉热窝，一名残疾男子坐在象征健康幸福的栎树附近。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
1月6日，印度新德里，一名男子披着棉被行走在贾玛清真寺附近。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
1月6日，达喀尔拉力赛在秘鲁举行，法国车手德普雷(Cyril Despres)参加比赛。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
1月6日，保加利亚小镇Kalofer，男人们在河水中跳舞庆祝主显节。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
1月5日，俄罗斯索契，法国影星杰拉尔·德帕迪约(Gerard Depardieu)与俄罗斯总统普京会面。俄罗斯政府此前宣布，普京签署文件，授予德帕迪约俄罗斯国籍。德帕迪约反对法国总统奥朗德向巨富征收75%所得税的计划。 more
2012年12月19日，印尼雅加达，一名食物小商贩在其摊位处祈祷。印度尼西亚外长马蒂·纳塔莱加瓦表示，印尼将在2013年着力推动和维护亚太强劲、可持续和平衡的经济增长。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
