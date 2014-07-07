24小时时事新闻(7月8日) 24Hours
7月6日，巴西里约热内卢，非政府组织“和平里约”将人体模特穿上巴西足球队服，举行抗议2014世界杯的活动。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
7月5日，印尼雅加达，总统候选人佐科威(Joko Widodo)向支持者发表演讲。印度尼西亚将于9日举行总统大选。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
7月6日，在第101届环法自行车赛第二赛段，选手们参加比赛。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
7月6日，德国布伦斯布特，人们躺在泥潭中，试图创造新的的世界纪录。REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
7月6日，西班牙潘普洛纳，来自世界各地的狂欢者参加奔牛节开幕仪式。潘普洛纳奔牛节是西班牙的传统节日，始于1591年，每年都吸引数万人参加。 REUTERS/Vincent West
7月6日，乌克兰斯拉维扬斯克，民众等待领取食物救济品。乌克兰政府称，将很快从亲俄分离分子手中夺回更多领土，此前政府军重新占领分离分子的据点斯拉维扬斯克，乌总统波罗申科称之为夺回东部战斗的转折点。 REUTERS/Glebmore
7月6日，加沙地带，人们哀悼一名巴勒斯坦武装人员被杀死。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
7月6日，一名选手参加加拿大卡尔加里牛仔节。 REUTERS/Todd Korol
7月6日，西班牙马德里，飞机载着50匹马前去参加在西班牙Sotogrande举行的国际马球赛。REUTERS/Juan Medina
7月6日，英国英格兰，路特斯F1车队的马尔多纳多(Pastor Maldonado)参加英国大奖赛。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
下一个
本周中国区精选(6月27日-7月4日) China Weekly
聚焦6月27日至7月4日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
习近平访韩 Xi Jinping Visits SKorea
中国国家主席习近平偕夫人彭丽媛对韩国进行为期两天的访问，这是中国国家主席首次在就任后未访问朝鲜先访问韩国。
奥巴马成二战以来最糟糕总统 Worst America President
美国昆尼皮亚克大学民调研究所近日发布一项民调结果，现任总统奥巴马以33%的得票率被评为第二次世界大战以来美国“最糟糕的总统”。罗纳德·里根以35%的得票率拔得头筹，成为“二战以来最佳总统”。
24小时时事新闻(7月4日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.