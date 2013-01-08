24小时时事新闻(1月9日) 24Hours
1月7日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，墙壁上残留的总统查韦斯的竞选海报。委内瑞拉副总统马杜罗(Nicolas Maduro)称，如果总统查韦斯因术后恢复无法如期出席就职典礼，原定1月10日举行的就职典礼将会推迟。 REUTERS/more
1月7日，叙利亚阿勒颇，人们救助一名因导弹袭击而受伤的男孩。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
1月7日，江苏如皋，小学生参加防暴力演练活动。 REUTERS/China Daily
1月6日，苏里南共和国帕拉马里博，逃亡黑奴后裔在庆祝“黑人日”的活动中跳火舞。 REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
1月7日，也门萨那，孩子们在街道上观看电视。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
1月7日，美国华盛顿，因病修养数日的美国国务卿希拉里重返工作岗位，参加一个会议时获赠印有美国国务院图章的白色橄榄球头盔。 REUTERS/State Department/Nick Merrill/Handout
1月7日，英国北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，一对夫妇披着英国国旗坐在堵住道路的警车附近。因为贝尔法斯特市政厅限制悬挂英国国旗新规定引发的北爱尔兰暴力冲突，导致数十名警员受伤。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
1月6日，德国斯图加特，采取最高限度防备措施的监狱。这所监狱将被拆除。 REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
1月7日，美国华盛顿，总统奥巴马提名前共和党参议员哈格尔(Chuck Hagel)任美国国防部长。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
1月7日，白俄罗斯明斯克，内务部特警在东正教圣诞节仪式上排队亲吻十字架。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
1月6日，上海农产品中心批发市场发生大火，造成5人死亡、十余人受伤。 REUTERS/China Daily
1月7日，海地Ouanaminthe，海地人等待多米尼加共和国移民官员允许他们返回多米尼加。无正式文件居住在多米尼加的1,000名海地人返回海地过节后，被阻止重返多米尼加。 REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
1月7日，2012年FIFA金球奖典礼在瑞士苏黎世举行，梅西连续四年荣获年度金球奖。 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
1月6日，北京，人们在结冰的湖面上乘坐滑冰椅。 REUTERS/China Daily
1月7日，美国新泽西州Ortley海滨，人们修建遭飓风桑迪毁坏的房屋。 REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
1月7日，黎巴嫩Iqlim al-Kharroub，人们痛哭一个男孩在洪水中丧生。一场强风和雨雪当日席卷黎巴嫩，造成至少4人死亡，50多人受伤，导致交通受阻，房屋倒塌。 REUTERS/Sharif Karim
2012年10月21日，马里共和国Takwa Bay海滨，一个石油钻探服务公司的老总驾驶一辆沙滩车载着爱犬。REUTERS/Joe Penney
2012年12月11日，美国密歇根州兰辛，抗议者在州议会大厦的圆形大厅里集会示威，反对通过工作权利法案。该州州长Rick Snyder之前已表示，如果法案获得通过，他将予以签署。新的工作权利法案要求工会不得强制收取会费，more
2013消费电子展 CES
(Reuters) -全球最大的科技盛会--拉斯维加斯消费电子展(CES)于1月7日开幕。今年最引人注目的创新可能是一些使日常生活更互联、更智能的产品和技术。
24小时时事新闻(1月8日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
明星“猎人” Celebrity photographers' world
(Reuters) - 摄影记者如同“猎人”般围绕在名人周围，做好准备、蹲守、等待、按下快门，为读者带来新闻或娱乐性的图片。
年度图片(奇趣类) Oddly of the year 2012
(Reuters) - 路透公布2012年度奇趣类最佳图片，网罗天下奇闻轶事。
