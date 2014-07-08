24小时时事新闻(7月9日) 24Hours
7月7日，西班牙潘普洛纳，一名女子在奔牛节期间清扫酒吧门口。潘普洛纳奔牛节是西班牙的传统节日，始于1591年，每年都吸引数万人参加。 REUTERS/Vincent West
7月7日，西班牙德尼亚，市民欢庆“奔牛入海”节(Bous a la Mar)。这一比赛每年7月都在德尼亚举行，参加者和公牛经过几番追逐后，最终都会跳入海里。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
7月7日，在巴黎高级定制时装周上，男星西恩·潘(Sean Penn)与查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)在迪奥秀场开始前交谈。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
7月7日，加沙地带，民众为在以色列空袭中死亡的巴勒斯坦武装人员举行葬礼。以色列当日再次空袭加沙地带，以压制哈马斯的火箭弹攻击，造成9名巴勒斯坦武装人员被炸死。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
7月7日，在香港时装周上，一名模特在香港理工大学毕业生时装作品展上走秀。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
7月7日，在巴黎高级定制时装周上，一名模特展示On Aura Tout Vu品牌服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
7月7日，朝中社发布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩视察驻守东海岸前方哨所的熊岛防御部队并指导士兵进行炮击训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
7月7日，在2014年环法自行车赛第三赛段，车手们骑过大本钟。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月7日，波黑波托卡里，一名工作人员在墓地为斯雷布雷尼察大屠杀19周年纪念仪式做准备。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
7月7日，北京，中国人民解放军仪仗队整齐站立，为德国总理默克尔的官方欢迎仪式做准备。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
惊爆眼球的人体彩绘 Painted bodies
世界上最大的人体彩绘节在奥地利南部卡林西亚省波特夏赫沃特拉开序幕，千奇百怪的彩绘造型惊爆观者眼球。
默克尔访华 Merkel visits China
德国总理默克尔对中国展开正式访问，此次访华仍主打经济牌，两国签订了数十亿欧元大单。
超级大胃王 Burger battle
美国妈妈级女子莫莉·斯凯勒以10分钟“消灭”26个汉堡的成绩击败众多“彪形大汉”，成为超级大胃王。
24小时时事新闻(7月8日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
