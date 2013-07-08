24小时时事新闻(7月9日) 24Hours
7月7日，西班牙潘普洛纳，民众聚集参加一年一度的奔牛节。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
7月7日，美国旧金山机场，失事的韩亚航空波音777客机内部景观。一架韩亚航空波音777客机于7月6日在旧金山机场降落时失事，两名中国女孩遇难，180多人受伤，飞机失事原因仍在调查中。 REUTERS/NTSB/Handomore
7月7日，缅甸密支那，两名艾滋病感染者在一家艾滋病关怀医院内相互安慰。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
7月7日，英国伦敦摄政运河，几名男子坐在充气艇上打发休闲时光。REUTERS/Chris Helgren
7月7日，英国家空军基地诺斯霍特，英国驱逐了巴勒斯坦裔约旦人、本·拉登的前助手阿布·卡塔达(左)。目前卡塔达已抵达约旦，将面临一系列指控。REUTERS/Sgt Ralph Merry/Royal Air Force/Mmore
7月6日，河南济源，游客观看黄河小浪底泄水排沙壮观场景。 REUTERS/Stringer
7月7日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，在反政府示威活动期间，一栋建筑上悬挂着国旗及土耳其国父穆斯塔法·基马尔(Mustafa Kemal Ataturk)的图像。土耳其一家法院6日作出政府拆除加济公园违法的裁决后，数千名示威者再次more
7月7日，德国慕尼黑南部小村Mittenwald，一名男子参加“手指拉力”比赛。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
7月7日，叙利亚戴尔泽尔(Deir al-Zor)，一名反对派武装士兵与战友开玩笑时，假装从窗户上摔下来。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
7月7日，拉脱维亚里加，歌手在拉脱维亚国家歌舞节上表演。拉脱维亚全国歌舞节是拉脱维亚的传统文化盛事，每5年举行一次。 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
7月7日，加拿大魁北克省美干提湖小城，一列载有73节油罐车的火车发生脱轨，受到撞击的油罐车发生爆炸并引发大火。目前已造成上百人失踪。REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
7月6日，乌克兰基辅，一名女子在传统的伊凡库帕节(Ivana Kupala)庆祝活动上跳过篝火。居民在节日期间要跳过燃烧的篝火，及在湖里洗澡，相信这能使她们身体更健康。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
7月7日，卡尔加里牛仔节在加拿大举行，一名牛仔观看一个越野摩托车手表演特技。 REUTERS/Todd Korol
7月17日，民众重现美国内战中的一场战斗--盖茨堡战役，以纪念美国内战150周年。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
7月7日，埃及开罗，民众在解放广场举行示威活动。被罢免的埃及总统穆尔西的支持者和反对者7日聚集在开罗和亚历山大。此前两天，类似集会在埃及国内多地引发冲突，并造成逾30人死亡。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dmore
7月7日，埃及开罗，民众在示威冲突中丧生的一名死者葬礼上痛哭。REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
7月7日，南非东开普省库奴附近，几名男子在教堂为南非前总统曼德拉祈福。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola -
7月7日，墨西哥普埃布拉附近的波波卡特佩特火山喷发。目前已造成至少60架次航班停飞。REUTERS/Imelda Medina
7月7日，加拿大多伦多，选手参加女王杯赛马。 REUTERS/Sue Steedman
下一个
夏日海滨享清凉 Life's a Beach
(Reuters) -炎炎夏日，去海边嬉戏玩耍、度假观光，感受透心清凉。
韩亚航空客机旧金山失事 San Francisco plane crash
(Reuters) -一架韩亚航空公司波音777客机于7月6日在旧金山机场降落时失事，造成两名中国女孩遇难，180多人受伤，至少20多人伤势严重。
本周中国区精选(6月28日-7月5日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦6月28日至7月5日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(11)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
