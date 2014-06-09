24小时时事新闻(6月10日) 24hours
6月9日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，真纳国际机场被袭击后冒出浓烟。卡拉奇的真纳国际机场8日晚遭不明身份武装分子袭击，共造成23人死亡，其中包括安全部队人员。此外，有10名武装分子被击毙。REUTERS/Athar Hussain
6月8日，在法网公开赛上，西班牙名将纳达尔夺得男单冠军，缔造了五项纪录，其中包括这是他第9座法网冠军奖杯，首位在罗兰加洛斯五连冠的球员，法网十年战绩是66胜1负，而14个大满贯追平桑普拉斯纪录。 REUTERS/Jeamore
6月8日，菲律宾帕拉纳圭，一架飞机飞过一处垃圾场。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
6月8日，巴西圣保罗，一名无家可归者在银行自动取款机附近睡觉。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
6月8日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，当地居民在运河岸边消暑时用沙土打闹。 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
6月8日，埃及开罗，民众在解放广场庆祝前军方首脑塞西就任埃及总统。塞西当日宣誓就任总统，承诺将以包容的方式治理国家，但未指明是否会与穆兄会和解。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
6月8日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西军队进行陆海空安保演习，为2014年世界杯做好准备。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
6月7日，墨西哥韦拉克鲁斯，工作人员抢修被洪水毁坏的公路。据悉，眼下热带低气压90-L在墨西哥南部地区形成强降水，房屋、汽车、道路以及桥梁等受到冲击。REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
6月8日，马耳他瓦莱塔，遇险而被营救的偷渡者呆在马耳他武装部队的海上舰队基地。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
6月8日，俄罗斯莫斯科，当地民众重现一战战争景象，纪念一战爆发百年。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
下一个
新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014
6月10日 -
明年G8峰会在哪儿举行 Hotel Castle Elmau
6月9日 - 为期两天的西方七国集团(G7)峰会已在比利时首都布鲁塞尔闭幕，2015年度G8峰会时隔8年后再次在德国召开，会议将在德国南部五星酒店Elmau城堡举行。
探访京郊电子垃圾村 China e-waste village
2014年6月6日 - 北京的大多数电子垃圾最后流入京郊东小口村，路透社摄影师Kim Kyung-Hoon造访东小口村，用镜头记录下当地兴隆的电子垃圾回收产业。
本周中国区精选(5月30日-6月6日) China Weekly
2014年6月6日 - 聚焦5月30日至6月6日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.