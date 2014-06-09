24小时时事新闻(6月10日) 24hours

版本:
中国
6月9日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，真纳国际机场被袭击后冒出浓烟。卡拉奇的真纳国际机场8日晚遭不明身份武装分子袭击，共造成23人死亡，其中包括安全部队人员。此外，有10名武装分子被击毙。REUTERS/Athar Hussain

6月9日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，真纳国际机场被袭击后冒出浓烟。卡拉奇的真纳国际机场8日晚遭不明身份武装分子袭击，共造成23人死亡，其中包括安全部队人员。此外，有10名武装分子被击毙。REUTERS/Athar Hussain
6月8日，在法网公开赛上，西班牙名将纳达尔夺得男单冠军，缔造了五项纪录，其中包括这是他第9座法网冠军奖杯，首位在罗兰加洛斯五连冠的球员，法网十年战绩是66胜1负，而14个大满贯追平桑普拉斯纪录。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

6月8日，在法网公开赛上，西班牙名将纳达尔夺得男单冠军，缔造了五项纪录，其中包括这是他第9座法网冠军奖杯，首位在罗兰加洛斯五连冠的球员，法网十年战绩是66胜1负，而14个大满贯追平桑普拉斯纪录。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
6月8日，菲律宾帕拉纳圭，一架飞机飞过一处垃圾场。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

6月8日，菲律宾帕拉纳圭，一架飞机飞过一处垃圾场。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
6月8日，巴西圣保罗，一名无家可归者在银行自动取款机附近睡觉。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

6月8日，巴西圣保罗，一名无家可归者在银行自动取款机附近睡觉。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
6月8日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，当地居民在运河岸边消暑时用沙土打闹。 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

6月8日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，当地居民在运河岸边消暑时用沙土打闹。 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
6月8日，埃及开罗，民众在解放广场庆祝前军方首脑塞西就任埃及总统。塞西当日宣誓就任总统，承诺将以包容的方式治理国家，但未指明是否会与穆兄会和解。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

6月8日，埃及开罗，民众在解放广场庆祝前军方首脑塞西就任埃及总统。塞西当日宣誓就任总统，承诺将以包容的方式治理国家，但未指明是否会与穆兄会和解。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
6月8日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西军队进行陆海空安保演习，为2014年世界杯做好准备。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

6月8日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西军队进行陆海空安保演习，为2014年世界杯做好准备。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
6月7日，墨西哥韦拉克鲁斯，工作人员抢修被洪水毁坏的公路。据悉，眼下热带低气压90-L在墨西哥南部地区形成强降水，房屋、汽车、道路以及桥梁等受到冲击。REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

6月7日，墨西哥韦拉克鲁斯，工作人员抢修被洪水毁坏的公路。据悉，眼下热带低气压90-L在墨西哥南部地区形成强降水，房屋、汽车、道路以及桥梁等受到冲击。REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
6月8日，马耳他瓦莱塔，遇险而被营救的偷渡者呆在马耳他武装部队的海上舰队基地。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

6月8日，马耳他瓦莱塔，遇险而被营救的偷渡者呆在马耳他武装部队的海上舰队基地。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
6月8日，俄罗斯莫斯科，当地民众重现一战战争景象，纪念一战爆发百年。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

6月8日，俄罗斯莫斯科，当地民众重现一战战争景象，纪念一战爆发百年。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
