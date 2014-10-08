24小时时事新闻(10月9日) 24hours
10月7日，西班牙马德里，在一名护士感染埃博拉病毒后，医务工作者举行示威活动要求西班牙卫生部长马托(Ana Mato)辞职。西班牙卫生当局当日称，包括之前接受埃博拉病毒检测的一名护士在内的四人已入院并接受监看，因怀疑四人more
10月6日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名遭反对派武装逮捕的男子等待接受审问。该男子涉嫌向叙利亚政府提供军事情报信息。 REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
10月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科，GUM百货商店售卖印有总统普京图像的运动衫。当日是俄罗斯总统普京62岁生日。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
10月7日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名游客在名画错觉博物馆与美国总统奥巴马的图像合影。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
10月7日，美国加州大学圣塔芭芭拉分校，获得诺贝尔物理学奖的美国科学家中村修二(Shuji Nakamura)(左)等待在新闻发布会上讲话。瑞典皇家科学院宣布，日本科学家赤崎勇(Isamu Akasaki)、天野浩(Himore
10月7日，墨西哥格雷罗州Chilpancingo，人们拿着失踪学生的照片举行抗议活动。9月26日，一批师范院校的学生前往格雷罗州的伊瓜拉镇就保护乡村教师权益问题举行示威游行，后从伊瓜拉搭巴士返家时遭到当地警方开枪镇压，more
美国联邦调查局(FBI)10月7日向公众发布通知，就“如何防止激进人士加入‘伊斯兰国’极端组织”征集意见，其中包括有北美口音的激进人士。美国联邦调查局称，目前有十余名美国人在为“伊斯兰国”提供帮助。(伊斯兰国发布的视频截more
10月7日，印控克什米尔查谟附近小村Devi Garh，村民乘坐拖拉机逃离冲突地区。印巴两国军队在克什米尔实际控制线附近持续数日交火。 REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
10月7日，叙利亚大马士革附近al-Dukhaneya，一个被毁坏的建筑上挂着该国总统阿萨德的图像。 REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
10月7日，印度孟买贫民窟达拉维，一名女子行走在传统的陶瓷窑内。REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
下一个
2014年诺贝尔奖陆续揭晓 Nobel Prize
2014年诺贝尔奖项陆续揭晓，三名科学家因LED领域贡献获颁物理学奖，三位科学家因大脑定位系统细胞的研究分享生理学或医学奖。
日本火山喷发搜救暂停 Volcano in Japan
日本御岳山周末突然火山喷发，可能已造成至少36人丧生，当局因担心火山活动加强而暂停搜救工作。
名人抗议忙 Celebrity Protesters
许多名人热心公益，热衷政治，参与竞选，对各种社会议题表达自己的意见，并通过自己的影响力悄然改变着社会的政治生态。
路透9月照片精选(下) Pictures of Sep (2)
路透社全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.