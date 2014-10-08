版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 8日 星期三 14:06 BJT

24小时时事新闻(10月9日) 24hours

10月7日，西班牙马德里，在一名护士感染埃博拉病毒后，医务工作者举行示威活动要求西班牙卫生部长马托(Ana Mato)辞职。西班牙卫生当局当日称，包括之前接受埃博拉病毒检测的一名护士在内的四人已入院并接受监看，因怀疑四人有可能感染该病毒。 REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月7日，西班牙马德里，在一名护士感染埃博拉病毒后，医务工作者举行示威活动要求西班牙卫生部长马托(Ana Mato)辞职。西班牙卫生当局当日称，包括之前接受埃博拉病毒检测的一名护士在内的四人已入院并接受监看，因怀疑四人有可能感染该病毒。 REUTERS/Andrea Comas
10月6日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名遭反对派武装逮捕的男子等待接受审问。该男子涉嫌向叙利亚政府提供军事情报信息。 REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月6日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名遭反对派武装逮捕的男子等待接受审问。该男子涉嫌向叙利亚政府提供军事情报信息。 REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
10月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科，GUM百货商店售卖印有总统普京图像的运动衫。当日是俄罗斯总统普京62岁生日。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科，GUM百货商店售卖印有总统普京图像的运动衫。当日是俄罗斯总统普京62岁生日。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
10月7日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名游客在名画错觉博物馆与美国总统奥巴马的图像合影。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月7日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名游客在名画错觉博物馆与美国总统奥巴马的图像合影。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
10月7日，美国加州大学圣塔芭芭拉分校，获得诺贝尔物理学奖的美国科学家中村修二(Shuji Nakamura)(左)等待在新闻发布会上讲话。瑞典皇家科学院宣布，日本科学家赤崎勇(Isamu Akasaki)、天野浩(Hiroshi Amano)及美国科学家中村修二获得2014年诺贝尔物理学奖。获奖理由是“研究成果为发明蓝色激光二极管，为LED的发展做出了重要贡献。 ” REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月7日，美国加州大学圣塔芭芭拉分校，获得诺贝尔物理学奖的美国科学家中村修二(Shuji Nakamura)(左)等待在新闻发布会上讲话。瑞典皇家科学院宣布，日本科学家赤崎勇(Isamu Akasaki)、天野浩(Hiroshi Amano)及美国科学家中村修二获得2014年诺贝尔物理学奖。获奖理由是“研究成果为发明蓝色激光二极管，为LED的发展做出了重要贡献。 ” REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10月7日，墨西哥格雷罗州Chilpancingo，人们拿着失踪学生的照片举行抗议活动。9月26日，一批师范院校的学生前往格雷罗州的伊瓜拉镇就保护乡村教师权益问题举行示威游行，后从伊瓜拉搭巴士返家时遭到当地警方开枪镇压，共造成6人死亡，43名学生被带上警车，随后下落不明。随后当局于4日发现一处乱葬岗内有28具遗体，怀疑是失踪的学生。 REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月7日，墨西哥格雷罗州Chilpancingo，人们拿着失踪学生的照片举行抗议活动。9月26日，一批师范院校的学生前往格雷罗州的伊瓜拉镇就保护乡村教师权益问题举行示威游行，后从伊瓜拉搭巴士返家时遭到当地警方开枪镇压，共造成6人死亡，43名学生被带上警车，随后下落不明。随后当局于4日发现一处乱葬岗内有28具遗体，怀疑是失踪的学生。 REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
美国联邦调查局(FBI)10月7日向公众发布通知，就“如何防止激进人士加入‘伊斯兰国’极端组织”征集意见，其中包括有北美口音的激进人士。美国联邦调查局称，目前有十余名美国人在为“伊斯兰国”提供帮助。(伊斯兰国发布的视频截图。) REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
美国联邦调查局(FBI)10月7日向公众发布通知，就“如何防止激进人士加入‘伊斯兰国’极端组织”征集意见，其中包括有北美口音的激进人士。美国联邦调查局称，目前有十余名美国人在为“伊斯兰国”提供帮助。(伊斯兰国发布的视频截图。) REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
10月7日，印控克什米尔查谟附近小村Devi Garh，村民乘坐拖拉机逃离冲突地区。印巴两国军队在克什米尔实际控制线附近持续数日交火。 REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月7日，印控克什米尔查谟附近小村Devi Garh，村民乘坐拖拉机逃离冲突地区。印巴两国军队在克什米尔实际控制线附近持续数日交火。 REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
10月7日，叙利亚大马士革附近al-Dukhaneya，一个被毁坏的建筑上挂着该国总统阿萨德的图像。 REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月7日，叙利亚大马士革附近al-Dukhaneya，一个被毁坏的建筑上挂着该国总统阿萨德的图像。 REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
10月7日，印度孟买贫民窟达拉维，一名女子行走在传统的陶瓷窑内。REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
10月7日，印度孟买贫民窟达拉维，一名女子行走在传统的陶瓷窑内。REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐