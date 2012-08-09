24小时时事新闻(8月10日) 24Hours
8月9日，叙利亚阿勒颇北部小村Tel Rafat，一个在空袭中丧生的男孩尸体埋在废墟中。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
小村Tel Rafat，人们在空袭造成的房屋废墟处搜索尸体。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
阿勒颇西北部Anadan，街道上埋着一个政府军发射的未爆炸的迫击炮。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
8月8日，韩国安山，学生在军事夏令营中了解催泪瓦斯的功能时跑出房屋。据悉，从7月到8月，有超过1000名的学生和市民参加军事训练课程。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
8月8日，上海，行人在狂风暴雨中行走。强台风海葵在浙江省象山县鹤浦镇沿海登陆后，浙江、江苏、上海多地出现狂风暴雨，航班高铁大面积停运，目前各地已有400多万人受灾，各地紧急转移民众约200万人，直接经济损失超百亿元。 Rmore
8月8日，在伦敦奥运会女子自由式摔跤63公斤级的1/8决赛中，中国选手景瑞雪(左)连赢两局击败朝鲜的崔恩京晋级八强。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
8月8日，湖北巴东，当地居民在广场跳舞娱乐。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月8日，马其顿斯科普里附近，一个孩子在高温天气中跳入湖中游泳。 REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
8月8日，菲律宾国防部公布的Marikina河流泛滥的俯瞰图。从7月底以来，持续暴雨引发洪灾，致使首都马尼拉及周边地区123万人受到洪水影响。 REUTERS/Department of National Defensemore
大马尼拉奎松，一名居民蹲在遭洪水淹没的房屋窗户上。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
7月23日，以色列特拉维夫大学，一名研究员拿着用来做研究的蝙蝠。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
8月8日，一辆以色列装甲车行驶在以色列与加沙地带接壤处的凯雷姆∙沙洛姆(Kerem Shalom)。为报复多名士兵被“恐怖分子”打死，埃及武装部队在北西奈半岛展开大规模空袭与扫荡，打死至少20名武装分子。埃及军方随后宣布more
8月8日，智利圣地亚哥，防暴警察逮捕抗议教育体制的学生。 REUTERS/Carlos Vera
8月8日，墨西哥金塔纳罗奥州玛哈威小镇，士兵在热带风暴安尼斯多过后移走倒地的树枝。 REUTERS/Victor Ruiz
8月9日，合肥市中级人民法院开庭审理薄熙来妻子谷开来涉嫌杀害英国商人尼尔·伍德的案件。REUTER/Aly Song
8月8日，美国科罗拉多州大强克逊，总统奥巴马在竞选集会上演讲时擦拭汗水。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
8月7日，美国威斯康星州奥克里克，人们参加祈祷仪式。奥克里克一座锡克教寺庙近日发生枪击事件，造成7人死亡，多人受伤，包括与警方交火中丧生的一名犯罪嫌疑人。 REUTERS/John Gress
8月8日，英国爱丁堡，人们观看爱丁堡国际艺术节上的表演。 REUTERS/David Moir
带你玩转伦敦 Travelogue: London
