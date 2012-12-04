24小时时事新闻(12月5日) 24Hours
12月3日，刚果小镇Sake，政府军士兵用手机录制视频。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
12月3日，斯洛文尼亚马里博尔，一名示威者投掷点燃的鞭炮，抗议政府推行财政紧缩政策。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
12月3日，数据编撰机构Markit公布的调查显示，意大利11月制造业活动连续第16个月萎缩，降至45.1，且萎缩速度略快于前月，国内外订单双双下降。(摄于11月8日，停放在意大利焦亚陶罗港的卡车。) REUTERS/Amore
12月2日，美国旧金山，两名参加同志“姐妹”慈善组织(SPI)时装秀的表演者在街头休息。 REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
12月3日，英国王室事务负责人宣布威廉王子的妻子凯特王妃已经怀孕，威廉王子在陪伴因急性孕吐住院的凯特王妃就医后离开医院。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
委内瑞拉南部丛林内地一处非法采矿地。(摄于11月17日) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
12月3日，葡萄牙里斯本，两名妇女在街头拥抱。欧元财长会在布鲁塞尔结束后，欧元区财长表示有信心希腊将成功回购债券。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
12月3日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，市区被大雾笼罩。REUTERS/Scanpix/Henrik Montgomery
12月3日，保加利亚索菲亚，一名女子在下雪的夜晚撑伞前行。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
12月3日，北爱尔兰首府贝尔法斯特，保皇派在市政厅外与警方发生冲突。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月3日，西班牙马德里，一名哥伦比亚男子摘下房屋上的标语牌。 REUTERS/Juan Medina
意大利焦亚陶罗商港，海上屏障。(摄于11月8日)REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
12月3日，法国弗洛朗热，写有“拯救高炉”的标语牌。世界最大钢铁企业安赛乐米塔尔钢铁公司于10月宣布将永久关闭位于弗洛朗热的两座高炉。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
12月3日，阿富汗昆都士，三名阿富汗警察在拳击训练后休息。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
12月3日，加沙地带拉法口岸，巴勒斯坦民众等待巴民族权力机构主席阿巴斯的数名活动积极分子返回。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
12月3日，一名男子在科威特证交所内休息。科威特埃米尔萨巴赫当日日签署法令，接受以首相贾比尔为首的内阁辞职的请求。REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
12月3日，美国纽约皇后区，孩子们在被飓风破坏的海滩设施边玩耍。 REUTERS/Andrew Burton
12月3日，土耳其边境小镇Ras al-Ain，叙利亚难民在空袭后逃离边境。 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
雅虎年度热门搜索词汇排行榜 Yahoo Search
(Reuters) - 雅虎称，在重大新闻和流行文化主导在线搜索的今年，美国总统大选和金·卡戴珊分别成为最热门的搜索词汇和搜索人物。
24小时时事新闻(12月4日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
《福布斯》音乐人吸金榜 Highest-paid musicians
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》近期公布2012年度音乐人吸金榜，美国说唱教父Dr. Dre以1.1亿美元的年收入成为收入最高的音乐名人。
洛杉矶车展 LA Auto Show 2012
(Reuters) -北美四大车展之一的洛杉矶车展11月28日开幕，近50款新车型在展会期间首发，近年广受关注的清洁能源汽车占一半以上。
