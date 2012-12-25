24小时时事新闻(12月26日) 24Hours
12月24日，叙利亚阿勒颇，民兵组织Jabhat al-Nusra士兵擦拭武器。联合国叙利亚和平特使拉赫达尔·卜拉西米(Lakhdar Brahimi)会晤叙利亚总统阿萨德商讨结束冲突的办法。 REUTERS/Ahmedmore
一名反对派士兵行走在遭毁坏的建筑附近。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
12月24日，突尼斯首都突尼斯市，民众在摩纳基亚(Mornaguia)监狱外面举行抗议活动，拿着Ettounsiya电视台制作人Sami Fehri的画像，要求将其释放。 REUTERS/Anis Mili
12月24日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名警官注视着一名市民上交子弹。墨西哥市政府出台了一个项目，低收入的居民可利用武器交换平板电脑、自行车或金钱。 REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
12月23日，尼日利亚马德拉，人们在教堂悼念一起自杀式炸弹袭击中的遇害者。 REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
12月24日，上海，一名舞者在公园表演庆祝圣诞节。 REUTER/Aly Song
12月24日，山西太原六合村，女孩在大教堂外面等待参加表演，庆祝平安夜。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月24日，约旦河西岸城市伯利恒，一个男孩拿着圣诞老人气球乘坐汽车。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
12月24日，约旦河西岸城市伯利恒，信徒在圣诞教堂祈祷。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
12月24日，英国伦敦，一辆双层公共汽车经过牛津街上装饰的圣诞灯。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
12月24日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，一名松饼摊贩大雾中行走在公路上。REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
12月24日，马其顿共和国斯科普里，以社会民主联盟为首的反对党发动反对预算草案的袭击活动，试图阻止马其顿议会开始会议。 REUTERS/Viktor Popovski
反对党社会民主联盟的领导人布兰科·茨尔文科夫斯基(Branko Crvenkovski)(左)推挤警察。数以千计的两派支持者在国会外面发生冲突，造成至少6人受伤。 REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
12月24日，梵蒂冈圣彼得广场，教宗本笃十六世在窗台前点燃蜡烛，祈求和平。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
12月24日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，叶尼塞河岸边的雪景。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
12月24日，科索沃Ferizaj，一名年轻男子透过小商店的窗户向外观看。 REUTERS/Hazir Reka
12月24日，韩国首尔，单身男女们参加“摆脱单身”集体相亲活动，这次活动是网民在Facebook上召集的，有数千人聚集在公园里参加集体相亲。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
12月24日，德国Maria Gern，男人们身穿巴伐利亚传统兽皮服装跟随圣诞老人挨家挨户送祝福和好运。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
